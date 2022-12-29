Sports

Pele transformed football into art -Neymar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Football legend Pele, who died Thursday at the age of 82, “transformed football into an art,” said Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar in a tribute to his country’s greatest sporting icon.

“Before Pele, ’10’ was just a number,” the heir to Pele’s famed jersey number wrote on Instagram, alongside two pictures of himself with the late legend.

“But that beautiful sentence is incomplete. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment… Football and Brazil gained status thanks to the King. He has gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!” Neymar wrote.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Akpeyi, Iwobi, Onuachu, others hit Eagles’ camp in Tangier

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kaizer Chief goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, was the first invited Super Eagles player to hit team’s camp in Tangier, as he flew with the official from Lagos to Morocco.   However, others like returning Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are also in Morocco at the moment while Paul Onuachu, Ola Aina, Kelvin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Chidera […]
Sports

Brazil, Peru setup Copa America semis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Brazil had striker Gabriel Jesus sent off in their Copa America quarter-final against Chile but held on for a 1-0 win to set up a semi-final against Peru. Lucas Paqueta put Brazil ahead in the second half before Manchester City’s Jesus was sent off within two minutes for a high challenge on Eugenio Mena.   […]
Sports

NPFL: Akwa Utd beat Adamawa Utd to maintain top spot

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Akwa United on Saturday maintained their stronghold on the Nigeria Professional Football League table after defeating Adamawa United 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Atshimene Charles and Mfon Udoh.   Atshimene Charles gave Akwa United the lead in the 26th minute with Udoh scoring the goal in the 45th minute.   Matches return today across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica