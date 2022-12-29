News

Pele won’t be ever forgotten, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders in expressing grief over the death of Brazilian soccer legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele who died on Thursday aged 82.

The world’s greatest ever football player succumbed to death after suffering a debilitating bout of cancer.

Pele won three World Cups and scored over 1,281 goals, becoming the original football icon in a long career for which he was named the “Player of the Century” in the year 2000.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President in a tribute to the football legend on behalf of all Nigerians, said: “May he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general.

“He had an enormous generosity of spirit and humility despite his greatness as a footballer and sportsman. He also built bridges across nations, races and even religions. He was a UN Ambassador of goodwill. Pele is gone but the world will never forget him. RIP.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

