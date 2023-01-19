Pele’s secret daughter named in will

Famous Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known by his nickname Pelé, has left a portion of his fortune to his secret daughter, Sandra Regina, who he had long denied was his child. While he had never accepted she was his, Regina was named in his will alongside his six other children, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian soccer hero had previously refused to acknowledge he was the father of Regina, leaving her heartbroken when she died 17 years ago. The 82-year-old requested to meet with Regina’s two sons, Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento and Octavio Felinto Neto, speaking to them physically for the first time on December 28, 2022, just a day before he died.

Speaking on the visit, Gabriel said: ”I spoke to my aunts, and they said that our grandfather wanted to see us. We were very excited because it was an opportunity we had been longing for. Every family has fights and rows, ours is no different, but there are moments when love and union are more important than anything else. We are extremely happy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...