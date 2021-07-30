Pellets still coming out of my head two years after I was shot –Okorie

Nollywood actress, has recalled her near-death experience of two years ago. In December 2019, the actress said she was attacked by “assassins who left ten bullets in my head”.

The film star shared photos and videos on Instagram, in which she revealed that she still had pellets coming out of her skull.

Okorie also vowed never to forgive her industry rivals who, she alleged, plotted her death and connived with blogs to put out misleading information about her.

“Can you imagine after 2 years plus I was shot, some pellets still coming out. All dem bloggers plotted with them to write me off on social media so people won’t believe there are evil people in the industry,” she wrote in Pidgin.

“Out of envy, they did this. I have put too much into my career. God knows it’s time for me to reap what I worked for. I will never forgive you all paid to do that.

“Dem say rewrite the story make e be like say she and person dey quarrel just to accomplish their evil plans.

“They were waiting to write RIP the next day. See You can never rewrite what God wrote over my life. One by one e must reach all of una. Lucifer is a human being. I had to avoid every unfriendly friend patronizing evil people.

“Beware of demons in sheep clothing. I am grace, I am that God’s special child. The anointed one with proof that if God is b4 you no one can be against you.” In another post,

Okorie added in part: “E pain dem singer stated enemies wanted her destroyed but God rejuvenated her while noting her life is a testimony thus, people should quit hating or discriminating her.

“Do your own and allow people to breathe. No hating.

No discriminating No intimidating. No reason to hate me.”

