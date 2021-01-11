News

Pelosi: Lawmakers moving forward with impeachment, calls Trump ‘imminent threat’ to ‘our Democracy’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The House will be moving forward with a resolution to impeach President Trump, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the president in a letter to colleagues as an “imminent threat” to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy.
In the letter Sunday, Pelosi said the House will act with “great solemnity” with less than two weeks remaining before Trump is set to leave office, reports Fox News.
“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she said.
“The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”
Pelosi said the House will try to force Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment.
On Monday, House leaders will work to swiftly pass legislation to do that. If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday.
Pelosi explained that the resolution calls on Pence “to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.” Under the procedure, the vice president “would immediately exercise powers as acting President,” she wrote.
Pence is not expected to take the lead in forcing Trump out, although talk has been circulating about the 25th Amendment option for days in Washington.
Next, the House would move to consider the articles of impeachment, Pelosi said. The day for an impeachment vote was not set.
House Democrats were expected to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday. The strategy would be to condemn the president’s actions swiftly but delay an impeachment trial in the Senate for 100 days.
That would allow President-elect Joe Biden to focus on other priorities as soon as he is inaugurated Jan. 20.
Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and a top Biden ally, laid out the ideas Sunday as the country came to grips with the siege at the Capitol by Trump loyalists trying to overturn the election results.
“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” said Clyburn, who is from South Carolina.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday joined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.”
“I think the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again,” Toomey said. “I don’t think he is electable in any way.”
Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump’s conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply “needs to get out.” A third Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, of Missouri, did not go that far, but on Sunday he warned Trump to be “very careful” in his final days in office.
House leaders, furious after the insurrection, appear determined to act against Trump despite the short timeline.
Late Saturday, Pelosi, D-Calif., convened a conference call with her leadership team and sent a letter to her colleagues reiterating that Trump must be held accountable. She told her caucus, now scattered across the country on a two-week recess, to “be prepared to return to Washington this week” but did not say outright that there would be a vote on impeachment.
“It is absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the assault on our democracy be held accountable,” Pelosi wrote. “There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President.”
The House speaker also asked Democrats for their views on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which deals with the removal of members who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”
Meanwhile, freshman Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said on Sunday she would be introducing her resolution to expel members of Congress “who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead.”
“They have violated the 14th Amendment,” Bush tweeted, adding, “We can’t have unity without accountability.”
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said an impeachment trial could not begin under the current calendar before Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
Clyburn said that Pelosi “will make the determination as to when is the best time” to send articles of impeachment to the Senate if and when they are passed by the House.
Potentially complicating Pelosi’s decision about impeachment is what it means for Biden and the beginning of his presidency. While reiterating that he had long viewed Trump as unfit for office, Biden on Friday sidestepped a question about impeachment, saying what Congress does “is for them to decide.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Tension mounts as hoodlums takeover Benin metropolis

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

*Four hospitalized as SUV runs into protesters *Peaceful protesters to dismantle blockades Cajetan Mmuta, BeninLeaders of various EndSARS protesters Sunday night resolved to dismantle all road blockades in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital following violent activities of some hoodlums. New Telegraph investigations Sunday night showed that miscreants have hijacked the peaceful exercise and were […]
News

Kaigama carpets Nigerian Christians, says they’re spiritually asleep

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday said that Christians in Nigeria were more concerned with worldly affairs than in contributing towards building God’s kingdom. In a homily held at St. Martin’s Church, Lugbe, Abuja, the archbishop admonished Christians not to allow the devil distract or discourage them from doing something noble, […]
News Top Stories

Imo North bye-election: Appeal court sacks Araraume as APC candidate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

With less than 24 hours to the Imo North Senatorial bye-election, the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo North bye-election. Delivering judgment, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, declared that Mr. Frank Ibezim, was the authentic candidate of the APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica