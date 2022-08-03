News

Pelosi meets Taiwan’s Tsai to Beijing’s fury

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a visit that has been strongly condemned by China.

Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit Taiwan, said her delegation had come to make it “unequivocally clear” that the US would not “abandon” the island, reports the BBC.

China had earlier said the US would “pay the price” for Ms Pelosi’s visit.

Taiwan is self-ruled, but China sees it as a breakaway province that will eventually unite with it.

“Forty three years ago, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan… today our delegation came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan,” Ms Pelosi said, referring to the Taiwan Relations Act.

Taiwan has become yet another flashpoint amid heightened tensions and sharp rhetoric between Washington and Beijing in recent years.

The US abides by the “One China” policy – a cornerstone of the two countries’ diplomatic relationship which recognises only one Chinese government – and has formal ties with Beijing and not Taiwan. But it also maintains a “robust unofficial” relationship with the island. That includes selling weapons for Taiwan to defend itself.

Ms Pelosi’s visit is viewed by Beijing as yet another sign of support for Taiwan.

In her meeting with Ms Tsai at the presidential office, Ms Pelosi called Taiwan an “inspiration to all freedom-loving people”, saying: “The world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America’s decision to preserve democracy here in Taiwan remains iron-clad.”

Ms Tsai similarly praised the partnership between both places, saying Taiwan remained a “trustworthy and reliable partner of the US”.

She added that Taiwan was “facing deliberately heightened military threats”, adding that it “would not back down and that Taiwan will do whatever it takes to strengthen its self-defence capabilities”.

Ms Pelosi is expected to meet a group of human rights activists later on Wednesday.

She had earlier met with Taiwan Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsai Chi-Chang.

As her plane touched down on Tuesday night, Chinese state media reported that its military jets were crossing the Taiwan strait. Taiwan denied those reports at the time, but later said that more than 20 Chinese military planes had entered its air defence zone on Tuesday.

Within an hour of Ms Pelosi’s arrival, China announced that the People’s Liberation Army will conduct a series of live-fire military drills in the air and at sea around Taiwan later this week – warning ships and aircraft not to enter the affected areas.

This follows days of escalating tensions in which Chinese warplanes had already ventured out as far as the median line, the unofficial divide separating China and Taiwan in the waters between them.

‘Not going to be intimidated’

While Ms Pelosi’s visit had been the subject of huge international speculation for days, it had been shrouded in secrecy until the last minute.

When she set off on a tour of Asia on Sunday, there was no mention of Taiwan on her official itinerary, which included Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

The White House has been open in its opposition to the visit, and President Joe Biden said the military assessed it as “not a good idea”.

But after Ms Pelosi landed, the White House’s Kirby told CNN this visit was similar to previous trips by other officials, adding that the “United States is not going to be intimidated by threats”.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi released a statement reiterating China’s opposition to Ms Pelosi’s visit.

Wang called it an “open political provocation”, adding that it “seriously violates the one-China principle and harms China’s sovereignty”.

“The US must stop obstructing China’s great reunification. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China”.

China also rolled out several curbs on Wednesday, stopping shipments of sand to Taiwan and suspending the import of some fruit and fish from Taiwan.

Beijing also exerts international pressure on other nations to accept its “One China” principle – that there is only one Chinese government, based in Beijing. Only 15 nations in the world have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ekiti govt, UNOPS to invest $2bn to build 50,000 homes

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ekiti State Government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) yesterday signed an agreement to build at least 50,000 affordable homes in the state over the next 10 years. Under $2 billion deal, the agreement will see Ekiti State join one of the largest affordable housing initiatives in the world. All the homes […]
News

Anglican Primate: We stand for peace, security in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

El-Rufai relaxes curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGs The Primate of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, yesterday said that the church believes everyone should be able to live in peace and pursue their desires in line with the law of the land. Ndukuba spoke when he led a delegation of officials of the Anglican […]
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Inflation to subsist till December

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The current rise in inflation will subsist till December 2020 when effect of produce harvest begins to manifest, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said. Making the prediction in Abuja yesterday, Emefiele said: “Inflation was exacerbated by increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, exchange rate adjustment and seasonal food supply […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica