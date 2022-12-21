News

‘Pen Cinema Bridge intersection repairs will ease traffic’ –Residents

Residents of Ogba, Agege and environs have expressed joy as the Lagos State Government opened the closed sections of the Oke-koto/Agunbiade intersection in Pen Cinema Agege for public use. This following the completion of flood abatement and rehabilitation of sections of the deteriorated road pavement. New Telegraph spoke to commercial bus drivers and passengers at the opening of the intersection. In a reaction, Muftau Alade said the bridge was a very important infrastructure in the environment, and the opening of the bridge has brought great succour to the drivers and people of the Ogba and Agege axis.

Alade said; “Before the construction of this bridge, this road and all the roads in this axis used to be very difficult to pass. The traffic congestion here was thick and difficult every night when people have closed from work and are going home. Everywhere was usually blocked. To know the importance of this bridge, you have to experience the sufferings of computers on these roads while the bridge was closed for repairs. It was hell on earth and people were complaining. The only alternatives we had were inner city roads, which made matters difficult because there were too many buses and cars on very tiny streets roads.

However, with the completion of the repairs and the subsequent opening, we have experienced great relief due to the free flow of traffic in the areas.’’ According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation which was duly signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, the road, which was temporarily closed to traffic in the past two months to allow for rehabilitation works including; the construction of concrete pavement and widening of road exits, has now been opened for public use.

 

