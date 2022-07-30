Pencil set for Abuja edition of Pencil Unbroken

Having hosted a successful show in Lagos, Ace comedian, Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, better known as Pencil, has disclosed the hosting of the Abuja edition of his annual show, Pencil Unbroken, scheduled for September 17 at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Expected to excite guests with rib cracking jokes, are Mr Funny, Gordons, Lasisi Elenu, Forever, MC Bob, Shortcut, Kenny Blaq, and I go Save while music sensations, Arrya Starr, Asake, Chike and Alternate Sound will also perform at the night of fun and bliss.

Speaking on the show, Pencil said that as a normal tradition, it is important to put smile on the faces of his Abuja supporters and believers of his growing brand, hence the scheduled Abuja edition. He said; ‘‘I am bringing a lot of new elements and stage craft for my performances and I believe that it will be a delight to watch.’’ It is important to note that Pencil has graced many concerts with his witty quips both in Nigeria and abroad. His style, which is s implistic and original, has earned him an enviable spot among the elite class of comics.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...