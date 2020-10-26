PenCom: An end to long-awaited board

The non-constitution of a supervisory board for the National Pension Commission (PenCom) had generated concerns for a long time until last week when the Senate finally confirmed the nominees, a development expected to usher changes into the commission, SUNDAY OJEME reports

Last week marked another significant milestone in the operations of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) as the 9th Senate finally confirmed a board for the commission.

The fact that the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) regulatory body watch over trillions of naira without a board became a source of worry to industry watchers, stakeholders and contributors.

Save for the fact that the commission runs under strict adherence to the legal framework that set it up, it probably would have been difficult for the management to handle certain things

While the waiting game lasted, the management was, however, able to conduct itself in such a manner devoid of scandal associated with institutions in charge of the huge assets in its watch.

A few weeks before the confirmation of the Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, the question of who was qualified by way of go-political entitlement reared its head.

Senator Eyinaya Abaribe had cause to remind the Senate leadership that the position of the director-general remained the exclusive preserve of the South East since the immediate past DG, who did not end her tenure came from the zone.

His position was, however, countered by some stakeholders, who believe part of the Pension Reform Act 2014 gives room for the head of the agency to emerge from any part of the country.

While proferring an argument for this position, a pension right advocate, Ivor Takor, said the appointment of Dahir-Umar as the substantive DG of the commission was in line with Section 19 (3) of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

The Section provides that “the Chairman, Director-General and the Commissioners shall be appointed by the President subject to the confirmation by the Senate.

The long wait finally ended last week when the Senate confirmed Oyindasola Oni (Kwara, North-Central) and Dahir-Umar (Adamawa, North- East) as chairperson and Director-General of Pencom respectively.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers).

Presenting the report, Mr Barinaga said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

Abnormal as the situation is, the Federal Government appears not to bother, despite outcry from various quarters including individuals, stakeholders, experts as well as lawmakers.

Concerns

The outcry that had followed the non-constitution of a board for the commission was widespread following fears that it was dangerous for it to oversee public assets now in the region of over N11 trillion.

Specifically, the Nigerian Employer Consultative Association [NECA] had cause to describe the non-constitution of a supervisory board as risky considering the huge pension assets it supervises.

Besides worries expressed by other stakeholders, the House of Representatives Committee on Pension also planned to summon the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to explain reasons behind non-constitution of a board for the commission as well as non-confirmation of the director general.

Quoting one of the committee members anonymously, the report said, “we have decided to summon the SGF to appear before us on Thursday, March 19, 2020, to explain why he hasn’t advised the Federal government to constitute a board for PENCOM in 4 years, in breach of section 19 of the PENCOM Act, 2014.”

The Act states in Section 19(1), that “there is established a Governing Board for the Commission (in this Act referred to as the Board).

“The board shall consist of a part-time Chairman who shall be a fit and proper person with adequate cognate experience in pension matters, the director general of the commission, four full-time commissioners of the commission, among others.”

The committee member also disclosed that the committee frowned at the situation where the DG was in acting capacity for four years, with no backing from neither the PENCOM nor any other law.

Following in the same stead, the National Assembly and Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, constitute a board for the commission.

The request formed part of a communique jointly released and signed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pensions, Honourable Kabiru Alhassan Usman Rurum and the President of PenOp, Mrs Aderonke Adedeji, at the end of the 2nd Annual Retreat organised by PenOp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Two years before that, members of the organised private sector, under the auspices of NECA, cried out over the failure of Federal Government to constitute boards for some of its agencies including PenCom.

Although it expressed concern over all the agencies and parastatals, it was, however, more particular about PenCom for the obvious fact that it amounts to some risks for the sensitive agency to be left without a board while managing trillions of naira in pension assets.

OPS

While commending the Federal Government for the constitution and re-constitution of some boards of parastatals and agencies, albeit very late, the then President of NECA, Mr. Larry Ettah, noted that the lateness and outright non-reconstitution of some other boards portended danger for good governance with negative image for the country.

According to him, of greater concern to businesses is the non-reconstitution of critical boards such as the NSITF, NHIS, PenCom, CBN, SEC, among others.

“We had expected the government to have set up the boards by now. The absence of boards for the parastatals is one awful legacy of the military regime that should be discarded without further delay,” he added.

New boards

Coincidentally, as if it was given a nudge by the association’s observation, the then Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, formally put the boards of some agencies and parastatals in place with the exclusion of the all sensitive PenCom.

Among the boards inaugurated by the minister are the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS).

Like Ettah observed, the non-constitution of a board for PenCom became a great concern to other stakeholders, who were of the opinion that the management of the commission should not be left for too long in the hands of the chief executive officer without close supervision.

Also expressing concern on the matter, a former Director-General of the commission, Muhammad Kabir Ahmad, called on the Federal Government to constitute the board of the commission as a matter of urgency.

Ahmad noted that non-constitution of board for the commission was slowing down the pace of growth for the pension industry.

He added that without a board there would be no proper direction for the regulatory body as well as the pension industry.

While applauding the commission for rolling out series of initiatives to enhance pension system in the country, he expressed the fact that a proper constitution of a board would make these policies have the desired impacts.

Moreover, he advised industry stakeholders, especially the regulator to make pension scheme a privately driven initiative by persuading and unveiling that which would bring in more private sector players into the pension system.

Stillbirth board

Recall, President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Funsho Doherty and Alh. Aliyu Dikko as the Chairman and Director-General of PenCom respectively, in April 2017, subject to Senate’s confirmation.

However, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, effected a slight change in the appointments on May 27, 2017, appointing Funsho Doherty as DG, subject to Senate’s confirmation, while he moved Aliyu Dikko to the Bank of Industry as board chairman.

Even with such steps taken by the government at the initial stage, the subsequent picture remained unclear as nothing more was heard about the board until recently before it culminated in the expected confirmation last week.

Working under such an uncertain atmosphere obviously had a way of inhibiting initiatives and making it difficult for administrative changes to occur without being hounded by authorities.

Allegations

Little wonder that the House of Representatives had last year resolved to probe the director-general over alleged illegalities, including illegal employments, 300 per cent hike in her terminal benefits, and arbitrary increase of general managers from seven to 10.

Benjamin Wayo (APC, Benue), who had accused the Federal Government of the illegality, said: “It is dangerous and too risky to leave a treasury of N9 trillion (as it was then) without proper custodians and regulators.”

Last line

As it is at the moment, now that the board has been constituted, it is now left for the director-general to unveil her programmes she deems fit to inject more positivities into the pension scheme.

Of more importance to the sector now is the need to tinker with the law setting up the scheme to enable it tally with current realities. This has become necessary following recent legal tussles one of which was the National Industrial Court picking holes in section of the Act dealing with lump sum payment

