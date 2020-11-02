PenCom applauds PFAs over positive returns

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has commended Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for their performance in the last eight months.

Pension Nigeria reports that the impressive Return on Investment between January and August 2020 without negative return indicated that all PFAs for Fund I, II, III, and IV recorded positive returns.

This is quite impressive, given that the pandemic had impacted most aspects of the Nigerian economy negatively, causing a 1.95 per cent (year-to-date) decline of the NSE’s All Share index, while the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 6.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

Twelve out of the 22 PFAs performed above the average ROI of 9.28 per cent, for all the funds put together.

NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited topped the list (20.33%), followed by Investment One Pension Managers Limited (14.5%), Veritas Glanvills Pensions limited (12.02%), AXA Mansard Pensions (10%), OAK Pensions Limited (9.7%).

Others include Leadway Pensure PFA Limited (9.67%), Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited (9.65%), AIICO Pension Managers (9.61%), IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited (9.51%), Fidelity Pension Managers (9.46%), Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers (9.45%), and Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited (9.28%).

Meanwhile, 10 PFAs performed below the average ROI, with Premium Pensions Limited (4.96%) at the bottom of the list, followed by APT Pension Fund Managers (5.81%), First Guarantee Pensions Limited (6.46%), TrustFund Pensions Plc (6.61%), ARM Pension managers (7.0%).

Other Administrators that made the list includes, Nigeria University Pension Management Co. Limited (7.23%), Pension Alliance Limited (7.40%), FCMB Pensions Limited (7.60%), Sigma Pensions (8.86%), NPF Pensions Limited (8.95%).

Also, in the Fund I, Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited topped the list in average return on investment on Fund I with 21.11 per cent, followed by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers 12.33 per cent, Sigma Pensions Limited 11.95 per cent, OAK Pensions Limited 11.59 per cent, and IEI-Anchor Pension Managers 9.88 per cent.

Fund II – NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited led the pack with an average return on investment of 24.32 per cent, followed by IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Limited 11.59 per cent, Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited 10.74 per cent, Investment One Pension Managers Limited 10.65 per cent, and Nigerian University Pensions Limited 10.25 per cent.

Fund III – NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited dominated the top five list with 24.84 per cent, followed by Investment One Pension Managers Limited 17.58 per cent, Radix Pension Fund Managers 14.78 per cent, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited 12.45 per cent, and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited 11.46 per cent.

Fund IV – NLPC Pension fund Administrators Limited maintained the lead in the top five PFAs with 23.59 per cent, followed by Investment One Pension Managers Limited with 15.28 per cent, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited with 12.3 per cent, NPF Pensions Limited with 10.98 per cent, and Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited with 9.74 per cent.

