Business

PenCom approves N62.29m payment for NSITF retirees

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Following its mandate to regulate the pension industry under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved the payment of N62.29 million to some retirees of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). According to the commission’s fourth quarter report, the amount was paid to 3,628 pensioners while it also received transfer applications on behalf of 190 NSITF contributors and subsequently granted approval for transfer of the sum of N188.971 million to their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) during the quarter under review. It would be recalled that following their exemption from the CPS, about 50 military personnel also had their pensions refunded to the appropriate quarters.

The commission said it granted approval for refund of the sum of N2.789 million to 50 personnel of the military and other security agencies, who were exempted from the CPS. According to the report, the commission also received a total of 1,900 applications from private sector organisations for the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificates (PCCs).

It noted that out of this number, PCCs were issued to 1,877 organisations while 23 applications were declined due to inability of the organisations to meet the requirements for issuance of certificates. On remittance, the records show that a total sum of N9.87 billion was remitted into the Retirement Savings Accounts of 41,923 employees of the 1,877 organisations just as the commission recovered N553.03 million from defaulting employers. According to the report, “following the issuance of demand notices to defaulting employers whose pension liabilities had been established by the Recovery Agents (RAs), the sum of N553.033 million, representing principal contribution of N382.462 million and penalties of N170.571 million were recovered from 19 defaulting employers during the quarter under review.

On the supervision of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), PenCom noted that it conducted off-site examination of PTAD during the quarter under review, adding that in the same vein, it continued to monitor the payment of pensions to public service retirees under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) through monthly statutory returns rendered by the PTAD. The report also revealed that micro-pension scheme received a boost during the period under as 20 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) registered 3,663 contributors under the Micro Pension Plan (MPP).

“In the same vein, a total sum of N25.024 million was remitted to the RSAs of the contributors within the review period,” the report noted. Giving insight into a review of the monthly reports of the pension operators, it was revealed that 5.1 million RSAs had incomplete documentation as at the quarter under review.

“Nonetheless, the engagement of agents to conduct data recapture on behalf of all the PFAs is expected to address this issue and validate all relevant documents under the profile of individual RSA holders. “Another notable outcome of the monthly reports review was the un-credited pension contributions domiciled in the Contribution Reconciliation Accounts (CRAs) and the Transitional Contributory Funds (TCFs) of the Pension Operators. The commission, however, mandated the pension operators to ensure resolution of all outstanding un-credited contributions and file progress reports at regular intervals. “Similarly, the monthly reports indicated that a total of 3.5 million RSAs had remained unfunded as at the end of Q4’20. A majority of these unfunded accounts belong to employees of state governments and private sector organisations,” the report added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UN reiterates support to Nigeria’s food security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reiterated its support towards Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food security. This disclosure was made in Abuja  when FAO’s Representative to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Fred Kafeero presented his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, […]
Business

Japan fights coronavirus in luxurious style with N4.5m masks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese trend-setters can now protect against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamonds and pearls for a cool million yen ($9,600, about N4,569,600) each. Cox Co’s Mask.com chain began selling the hand-made masks last week, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in a fashion industry depressed […]
Business

IMF: Africa’s recovery needs billions of dollars, reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sub-Saharan Africa will need hundreds of billions of dollars and reforms that bring change for a resilient recovery from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Support from the international community that includes stepped-up debt relief, financing and capacity development will be needed, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica