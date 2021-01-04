PenCom automates employees’ verification, enrolment

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says it is putting an automated process in place that would ensure seamless conduct of the annual verification/ enrolment exercise. A statement by the commission noted that the new process had two options for the prospective retirees, namely self-assisted or the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) assisted option.

It maintained that the self-assisted option entails a prospective retiree scanning original copies of all relevant documents required for the exercise and uploading these documents to the Enrolment web portal located on the Commission’s website (www.pencom.gov.ng)., adding that after carrying out this process, the retiree is required to visit his/her PFA for the verification and validation of the submitted documents.

“If a prospective retiree chooses the PFA assisted option, he/she is required to initiate and conclude the Verification/ Enrolment process by visiting his/her PFA to verify and validate all relevant original documents to enable the PFA upload these documents to the Commission’s Enrolment portal on behalf of the prospective retiree. “This exercise is scheduled to commence within the first quarter in 2021.

Details will be published in the national newspapers and on the commission’s website on or before 31 March, 2021,” it said. PenCom said employees of treasury funded MDAs of the Federal Government that are due to retire from service between January and December 2021, should note that it would not be able to conduct the annual physical verification/enrolment exercise this year due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The commission assures prospective retirees and the public of its commitment to excellent service delivery.

