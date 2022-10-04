PenCom bars PFAs from giving gifts to RSA holders

The National Pension Commission has barred the Pension Funds Administrators from sending gifts to the Retirement Savings Account holders. Giving the order in a new directive, the Commission said it took the measure to stop unhealthy competition in the industry. The PFAs often sent birthday gifts to workers nearing retirement to woo them to stay even till after retirement. Confirming the development, the spokesperson, PenCom, Abdulqadir Dahiru, said: “The commission released a circular stopping all these ‘gifting things’ because it was getting out of hand and we were getting a lot of complaints so the commission had to put a stop to it. With the transfer window, it was becoming alarming.”

He noted that the PFAs were not really making much except the fees charged on the funds they were managing because the funds were in the custody of the Pension Fund Custodians Dahiru said: “When you start spending on all these, where is that money going to come out from? We don’t want unhealthy competition in our industry. It is an attempt to sanitise the industry.”

