PenCom DG: Our books, open for scrutiny

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it was willing and ready open its books for public scrutiny, declaring that, it had nothing hidden to protect.

Pencom’s statement yesterday came on the heels of reports (not by New Telegraph) that the Director General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar was caught in fresh corruption scandal.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Mrs Dahir-Umar said PenCom was aware of a coordinated plan to bring the commission into disrepute with frivolous petitions to the anti-graft agencies in collaboration with disgruntled insiders.

“These elements, some of whom are yet to come to terms with the fact that PenCom is no longer at their beck and call, have been sponsoring negative media reports and getting faceless groups to write frivolous petitions to the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC),” Mrs Dahir-Umar said.

“Although some low-level media outfits are giving a voice to these defamatory petitions, those who know how we conduct our affairs at PenCom are not in any way

bothered. Since I took over as the Director General, we have undertaken far-reaching reforms within the organization, which are yielding positive results.”

Describing the era of “anything goes” as long dead and buried, she said: “Those who think they can use the commission to make money or that they should be the ones calling the shots are bitterly disappointed and are sponsoring false publications and trumped-up petitions.

“We will co-operate fully with the agencies. Our message to the disgruntled elements today is exactly as it was yesterday: we will not allow anyone to pilfer pension funds for self-aggrandizement. It will never happen under my watch.”

Dahir-Umar added that if PenCom had anything to hide, “we would have surrendered to the agents of blackmail who have been on our case since 2017 when I became Director General”, she said.

