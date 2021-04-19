Business

PenCom gets ISO 27001:2013 certification for Info security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it has attained ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS). A statement by the spokesman of PenCom.

 

Peter Aghahowa, noted that ISMS provides a systemic approach to effectively manage the risks associated with an organisation’s information assets by using well defined processes, technology and people.

 

He said the ISMS of the Commission was designed to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 Standard, which is an internationally recognised set of information security standards that govern the security of information assets such as intellectual property, financial information, employee information, as well as information entrusted  by third parties.

 

The standards are published by the international Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), he added. Aghahowa posited that the Commission had been evaluated by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) in all core areas of its operations and its ISMS was certified to be in compliance with the ISO 27001:2013 Standard in all the core areas of its operations.

 

Accordingly, the Certificate of Compliance was issued to the Commission on 8 January, 2021, he submitted.

 

As the regulator of the Nigerian pension industry and custodian of national databank on pension matters in the country, he said this certification is an important demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of data on contributors, retirees and stakeholders in the pension industry.

 

According to him, It is also an affirmation that the commission had put in place, business controls and management processes to safeguard its information assets from threats and vulnerabilities.

 

It further recognised the Commission’s implementation of an effective information security system that complies with one of the most stringent international standards in the identification, evaluation and effective management of the risks associated with its information assets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS protests: CIBN advices on peace advocacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As reactions continue to trail the widespread unrest triggered by the shooting of unarmed protesters by yet to be identified soldiers at the Lekki Toll plaza, last Tuesday, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged its members as well as stakeholders to continue to advocate for peace especially among the country’s younger […]
Business

Benefit mgt: Evaluating regulators’ path to sanity

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

To contain the unhealthy competition between pension fund managers and life insurance providers as regards management of retirees’ benefits, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) recently took the bold step to address issues therein that are propelling friction in that regard. Sunday Ojeme reports   Long before now, there existed […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 1.41%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENT   Financial services industry led the activity chart with 677.301 million shares valued at N5.070 billion traded in 10,386 deals   Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week ended positive as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation both appreciated by 1.41 per cent to close the week […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica