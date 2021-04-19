PenCom gets ISO 27001:2013 certification for Info security

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said it has attained ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS). A statement by the spokesman of PenCom.

Peter Aghahowa, noted that ISMS provides a systemic approach to effectively manage the risks associated with an organisation’s information assets by using well defined processes, technology and people.

He said the ISMS of the Commission was designed to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 Standard, which is an internationally recognised set of information security standards that govern the security of information assets such as intellectual property, financial information, employee information, as well as information entrusted by third parties.

The standards are published by the international Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), he added. Aghahowa posited that the Commission had been evaluated by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) in all core areas of its operations and its ISMS was certified to be in compliance with the ISO 27001:2013 Standard in all the core areas of its operations.

Accordingly, the Certificate of Compliance was issued to the Commission on 8 January, 2021, he submitted.

As the regulator of the Nigerian pension industry and custodian of national databank on pension matters in the country, he said this certification is an important demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of data on contributors, retirees and stakeholders in the pension industry.

According to him, It is also an affirmation that the commission had put in place, business controls and management processes to safeguard its information assets from threats and vulnerabilities.

It further recognised the Commission’s implementation of an effective information security system that complies with one of the most stringent international standards in the identification, evaluation and effective management of the risks associated with its information assets.

