PenCom issues directive on data recapture exercise

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has redirected the pension fund administrators (PFAs) to ensure that all contributors to respective retirement savings accounts (RSA) are duly recaptured in the fresh exercise. The Commission, in a notice to the PFAs, urged all contributors to participate in the exercise so as to revalidate their documentations with the PFAs.

“The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is pleased to invite all Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to visit any branch of their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to participate in the on-going Data Recapture Exercise (DRE). The exercise is for both active contributors and retirees whose data have not been recaptured.”

The DRE, according to the Commission, is in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government that all data generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). PenCom stated that the exercise is also consistent with the need to have a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria, with a plea to all active contributors to visit their PFAs for the recapturing

