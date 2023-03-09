Business

PenCom names Stanbic IBTC, others for RSA backed mortgage financing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been named as one of the banks to process Retirement Savings Account (RSA) backed mortgages by Pension Commission (PenCom), according to a press release. The RSA Backed mortgage initiative of the Pension Commission allows contributors to use up to 25 per cent of their contribution as equity to purchase a home in their chosen area.

The statement said: “In seeking opportunities to help contributors get more value from their contribution ahead of their retirement, the commission has partnered with financial institutions such as Stanbic IBTC Bank to make funds available to verified contributors to buy homes while using part of their RSA balance as equity contribution.” Speaking on the collaboration, Olu Delano, Head, Consumer, and High Networth Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that this opportunity aligned with the bank’s strategic focus of enabling all Nigerians to live a better life and making dreams possible for clients, adding that in this case, the vision is accomplished by providing affordable loan solutions to meet housing needs and supporting pension contributors in extracting value from their contributions before retirement.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘AfCFTA’ll become key part of AfDB’s lending programme’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

President, African Development Bank Group(AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that the bank will integrate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into its country and regional integration strategies, adding that the implementation of the free trade area will become a key component of the bank’s lending programme.   Adesina, who stated this while receiving […]
Business

Solid Minerals: FG eyes 5% GDP growth by 2025

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

There are indications that the Federal Government is set to attract local and foreign investors into the solid minerals sector of the economy. This, it was learnt, is in order to be able to increase the sector’s contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) from 0.1 per cent to five per cent by […]
Business

SSAEAC expels 14 members over anti-union activities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has expelled some members of the association over their rebellious and antiunion activities.Disclosing this to the media in Lagos, President of the association, Comrade Chris Okonkwo, said the affected members formed a splinter group of the union and illegally impeached him. Describing the faction as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica