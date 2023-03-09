PenCom names Stanbic IBTC, others for RSA backed mortgage financing

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been named as one of the banks to process Retirement Savings Account (RSA) backed mortgages by Pension Commission (PenCom), according to a press release. The RSA Backed mortgage initiative of the Pension Commission allows contributors to use up to 25 per cent of their contribution as equity to purchase a home in their chosen area.

The statement said: “In seeking opportunities to help contributors get more value from their contribution ahead of their retirement, the commission has partnered with financial institutions such as Stanbic IBTC Bank to make funds available to verified contributors to buy homes while using part of their RSA balance as equity contribution.” Speaking on the collaboration, Olu Delano, Head, Consumer, and High Networth Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that this opportunity aligned with the bank’s strategic focus of enabling all Nigerians to live a better life and making dreams possible for clients, adding that in this case, the vision is accomplished by providing affordable loan solutions to meet housing needs and supporting pension contributors in extracting value from their contributions before retirement.

