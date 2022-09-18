News Top Stories

Pencom: Our highest paid official earns less than N1m

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Pension Commission( Pencom) has stated that the highest paid official in Commission earns less than ₦1 million, a month.

It urged the public to disregard the N3 million per month salary being bandied about in media space.

The Commission, while refuting the N3 million per month salary in a statement yesterday, explained the genesis of competitive salary earned by commission.

Declaring that no review had been done in the last five years, it said the agency was was guided by the Federal Government’s mandate.

“Right from the inception of the Commission in 2004, the Federal Government mandated the board to adopt an employee compensation policy that favorably compares to comparative government bodies in the financial services sector, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)”

“Section 25(2)(b) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 also empowers the board of the Commission to fix the remuneration, allowances and benefits of the employees”.

In addition, the commission said that Presidential Committee on the consolidation of emoluments in the public sector headed by the late Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Head of the Interim National Government, made a number of recommendations which guides the PenCom board in its compensation review exercises.

It said one of the recommendations was that the pay structure of self-funded agencies should be benchmarked with their private sector comparators, so as to ensure relativity in such agencies and attract and retain high-calibre professionals.
” The Shonekan Committee, which was set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, also recommended that the pay structure of regulatory agencies should be benchmarked against sectors they monitor to avoid regulatory capture, and that an annual increase in pay should be undertaken to account for inflation/cost of living adjustment and establishments may strive to attain 50th per centile and above their comparators in the private sector.”

The commission said it understood there was element of mischief and possible blackmail on the Commission’s compensation package.

 

“From our understanding, it appears someone calculated all staff costs, including training, staff exit benefit scheme, and employer’s pension contribution, and divided the total by the number of the Commission’s employees and concluded that the least paid employee is on a monthly salary of ₦3 million. There is a clear difference between staff cost and staff salaries”.

The Commission’s salary payment structure came to fore within last week when the commission appeared before House of Representatives

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Understanding why Amazon is the Future of Online Selling – Mitchell Zvagelskiy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Mitchell Zvagelskiy has discovered that the future of profitable online selling and, in fact, any eCommerce business, is tied to maximizing Amazon and its widespread reach. Using the web of customers that visits the sales website, Mitchell and his partner, Emiliano, have realized that finding a way to fill the gap of bringing orders […]
News

RCCG’s 70th Anniversary: God’s up to something this season – Adeboye

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has emphasised that God is up to something this season individually, nationally and globally with the tripartite celebrations of the church’s 70th anniversary, 40th annual convention and his 80th birthday (though marked in March).   Adeboye, who ministered yesterday at the […]
News Top Stories

2023: Zoning is gang-up against the North – ADP Chairman

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Sani Yabagi has said that the resolution of Southern governors on the 2023 presidency is a gang-up against the northern part of the country.   Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Yabagi said the southern governors should rather advance the unity of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica