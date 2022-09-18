Pencom: Our highest paid official earns less than N1m

The National Pension Commission( Pencom) has stated that the highest paid official in Commission earns less than ₦1 million, a month.

It urged the public to disregard the N3 million per month salary being bandied about in media space.

The Commission, while refuting the N3 million per month salary in a statement yesterday, explained the genesis of competitive salary earned by commission.

Declaring that no review had been done in the last five years, it said the agency was was guided by the Federal Government’s mandate.

“Right from the inception of the Commission in 2004, the Federal Government mandated the board to adopt an employee compensation policy that favorably compares to comparative government bodies in the financial services sector, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)”

“Section 25(2)(b) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 also empowers the board of the Commission to fix the remuneration, allowances and benefits of the employees”.

In addition, the commission said that Presidential Committee on the consolidation of emoluments in the public sector headed by the late Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Head of the Interim National Government, made a number of recommendations which guides the PenCom board in its compensation review exercises.

It said one of the recommendations was that the pay structure of self-funded agencies should be benchmarked with their private sector comparators, so as to ensure relativity in such agencies and attract and retain high-calibre professionals.

” The Shonekan Committee, which was set up by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, also recommended that the pay structure of regulatory agencies should be benchmarked against sectors they monitor to avoid regulatory capture, and that an annual increase in pay should be undertaken to account for inflation/cost of living adjustment and establishments may strive to attain 50th per centile and above their comparators in the private sector.”

The commission said it understood there was element of mischief and possible blackmail on the Commission’s compensation package.

“From our understanding, it appears someone calculated all staff costs, including training, staff exit benefit scheme, and employer’s pension contribution, and divided the total by the number of the Commission’s employees and concluded that the least paid employee is on a monthly salary of ₦3 million. There is a clear difference between staff cost and staff salaries”.

The Commission’s salary payment structure came to fore within last week when the commission appeared before House of Representatives

