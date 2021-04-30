PenCom raises PFAs shareholders’ funds to N5bn

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has raised the shareholders’ funds of Pension Fund Administrators from N1 billion to N5 billion. Findings revealed that the pension regulator had communicated the new shareholders’ fund to Pension Fund Administrators. Pension operators control pension assets, which is over N12.24 trillion, which has been invested in different approved invested portfolios.
