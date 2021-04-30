Business Top Stories

PenCom raises PFAs shareholders’ funds to N5bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has raised the shareholders’ funds of Pension Fund Administrators from N1 billion to N5 billion. Findings revealed that the pension regulator had communicated the new shareholders’ fund to Pension Fund Administrators. Pension operators control pension assets, which is over N12.24 trillion, which has been invested in different approved invested portfolios.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ethnic, tribal clashes, threat to African unity, stability, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that ethnic and tribal clashes are threats to African unity and stability, urging the people to manage their diversities with tolerance and understanding.   The President said this on the heels of the ethnic clashes in the South Eastern Region of Salamat, Chad which claimed several lives.   According to […]
Business

Sterling Bank partners Zipline on medical drone service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank’s Health Technology Partner, Zipline, has signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government for the implementation of drones in the health supply chain system. Zipline is a global drone delivery service and will use autonomous delivery drones to help transform emergency healthcare and expand access to critical life-saving medications in the […]
Business

Parents, guardians advised on children, wards’ future

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, said it had created the Stanbic IBTC “Education Trust” (SET) scheme to help parents and guardians secure the future of their children and wards respectively.   In a press release, the organisation said: “SET is a convenient and flexible investment plan with long term […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica