PenCom to begin verification of prospective retirees soon

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has said it will soon begin digital verification and enrolment of prospective retirees in the South South. Mr Anyim Nyerere, Commissioner, Technical, PenCom, disclosed this at the end of a twoday training of 60 pension desk officers (PDOs) in Port Harcourt. Nyerere said that the verification and enrolment would begin after the pension desk officers had been adequately trained on the operation of the online enrolment application. “The training will equip the PDOs with knowledge on how to guide prospective retirees to complete the information on the online enrolment application form. “The PDOs will also ensure that retirees’ information submitted by the ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) is accurately completed in line with the online enrolment guidance notes. “In all, this exercise will equip them with the requisite knowledge on how the Retiree Registration Module (RRM) operates for the smooth implementation of the OEA,” he said.

Nyerere said that PenCom had developed an online enrolment application that had capabilities to register, verify and enrol workers due to retire from service between January and December, 2021. He further explained that the application was also equipped with a guidance note that would help compute the retirees’ benefits. The commissioner attributed the adoption of digital verification for employees under the Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs to the COVID-19 pandemic. “PenCom regrets its inability to conduct physical annual pre-retirement enrolment due to the need to observe necessary safety measures as directed by government. “The Commission decided to conduct this exercise so as not to affect the validation and determination of the accrued pension liabilities of future retirees for government budgetary purposes.

