Penetration: African insurers restate need for technology

African insurance and reinsurance managers as well as relevant stakeholders have reaffirmed their belief in further deployment of technology for the growth of the sector.

The plan is essentially to increase penetration, especially with the grassroots in mind. Speaking under the aegis of African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and after due consultations with other stakeholders, the operators reached a resolution and released a 10-point communique, at the end of the recent 47th conference and General Assembly of the Pan- African insurance body, which held in Lagos.

The new action plan, according to the body, will serve as sustainable template, promising to ensure that most uninsured Africans would be under insurance coverage in the next few years. Also, operators across the continent have been urged to drive insurance growth and deepen penetration through deployment of technology with focus on artificial intelligence and development of insurance products that cover developmental action of government. In focus is to also design insurance products that effectively cover the developmental actions of government that would help deepen insurance penetration at all levels.

According to these stakeholders who participated at the 47th African Insurance Organization Conference, held on 4th to 8th September, 2021, collaboration with respective governments in ensuring that insurance companies can contribute directly and impactful to the economy. “Design insurance products that effectively cover the developmental actions of Government and deepen insurance penetration at all levels.

“Invest in Information Technology with focus on artificial intelligence, disruptive, while partnering with FinTech organisations.” Stating that cross-border collaborations will improve insurance penetration and growth while proactively and collectively embracing AfCFTA, they agreed to, “invest in quality education for both the practitioners and the whole populace especially in financial literacy; and set up of schools and scholarships amongst others. “Invest in sustainable projects and financing of facilities developments; Move to riskbased supervision in line with

Like this: Like Loading...