News

Penetration: African insurers restate need for technology

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

African insurance and reinsurance managers as well as relevant stakeholders have reaffirmed their belief in further deployment of technology for the growth of the sector.

 

The plan is essentially to increase penetration, especially with the grassroots in mind. Speaking under the aegis of African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and after due consultations with other stakeholders, the operators reached a resolution and released a 10-point communique, at the end of the recent 47th conference and General Assembly of the Pan- African insurance body, which held in Lagos.

 

The new action plan, according to the body, will serve as sustainable template, promising to ensure that most uninsured Africans would be under insurance coverage in the next few years. Also, operators across the continent have been urged to drive insurance growth and deepen penetration through deployment of technology with focus on artificial intelligence and development of insurance products that cover developmental action of government. In focus is to also design insurance products that effectively cover the developmental actions of government that would help deepen insurance penetration at all levels.

 

According to these stakeholders who participated at the 47th African Insurance Organization Conference, held on 4th to 8th September, 2021, collaboration with respective governments in ensuring that insurance companies can contribute directly and impactful to the economy. “Design insurance products that effectively cover the developmental actions of Government and deepen insurance penetration at all levels.

 

“Invest in Information Technology with focus on artificial intelligence, disruptive, while partnering with FinTech organisations.” Stating that cross-border collaborations will improve insurance penetration and growth while proactively and collectively embracing AfCFTA, they agreed to, “invest in quality education for both the practitioners and the whole populace especially in financial literacy; and set up of schools and scholarships amongst others. “Invest in sustainable projects and financing of facilities developments; Move to riskbased supervision in line with

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Private jets supply arms to bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency, yesterday, disclosed that the conveyance of arms and ammunition by air was responsible for the no flight zone order imposed on Zamfara State. The revelation came same day President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agents to shoot at sight, any one found bearing arms such as AK-47 without licence. Senior Special Assistant to the […]
News Top Stories

Senate to FG: Respect federal character in appointments

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, implored the Federal Government to always adhere to the federal character principle in all appointments, as a means of sustaining the unity and continued corporate existence of Nigeria.     This was as the apex legislative chamber stressed that the autonomy of the state assemblies and the judiciary was non-negotiable, if these […]
News

UK parliament demands probe of killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The All Party-Parliamentary Group (APPG) in the United Kingdom has demanded a full scale investigation into the mass killings in Nigeria. It wants the government of the United Kingdom and the international community to probe into the activities of Boko Haram, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and the herders/farmers’ conflict, all of which had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica