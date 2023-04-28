PENGASSAN calls off strike after NNPCL’s intervention

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called off the strike involving its members in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL) facilities. The suspension of the strike was a sequel to a high-level mediation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), sources revealed on Wednesday. It was learnt that at a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday between Mobil and PENGASSAN led by Comrade Festus Osifo at the instance of the NNPCL’s Group Executive Officer Mele Kyari, the issues were resolved and firm commitments put in place to avoid a repeat of the strike. It was further learnt that during the mediation, the NNPCL prevailed on both Mobil and the PENGASSAN to reach a compromise in the interest of all parties and the nation. Kyari was said to have implored PENGASSAN to always explore alternative means of dispute resolution rather than embarking on a strike which has far-reaching implications beyond the operations of the company involved in the dispute. It was learnt that a pay adjustment acceptable to the Union and within the threshold of Mobil was collectively agreed upon and signed off. Sources further said that both parties have also agreed to put together a working team that will have a five-month timeline to review the proposals for a possible change in the rota schedule for operations staff and parameters for implementation. Industrial relations broke down at Mobil as a result of the 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement stalemate and proposed changes to the rota schedule of operations staff. The industrial action started on April 13, 2023, and forced Mobil to declare a Force Majeure across their locations. It also negatively affected 300,000 Barrels of Oil Production Daily (BOPD), as well as the export activities of the multinational.