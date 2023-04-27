Business

PENGASSAN Calls Off Strike Crippling Mobil Production

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called off the strike involving its members in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL) facilities.

The suspension of the strike was sequel to a high-level mediation by the leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, sources revealed on Wednesday.

It was gathered that at a tripartite meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, between the leadership of Mobil, PENGASSAN led by the National President of the Union, Comrade Festus Osifo, and at the instance of the Group Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, the grievances of t members of the PENGASSAN were addressed and firm commitments put in place to avoid a repeat of the strike.

The industrial action started on April 13, 2023, and forced Mobil to declare a Force Majeure across all their locations.

It also negatively affected 300,000 Barrels of Oil Production Daily (BOPD), as well as the export activities of the multinational.

