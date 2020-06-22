PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic

T

here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

A letter addressed to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources dated June 19 and co- signed by PENGASSAN and NUPENG, accused the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), of trying to force them on the IPPIS platform which was described as defective and problematic.

The letter sighted by newsmen yesterday in Abuja and signed by the General Secretary PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, and the General Secretary NUPENG, Comrade Olawale Afolabi, insisted that government cannot force them to enrol unto the platform while talks were still ongoing with the IPPIS to understand the peculiarities therein.

The letter reads: “We are in a copy of a directive from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, directing the federal ministries, departments and agencies to register their staff on the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform on or before Thursday, 18th June 2020; threatening further non release of personnel cost if the directive is ignored.

“Please be informed that the Association/Union apprehension about the IPPIS stems from the fact that it discountenances the peculiarities of the oil and gas industry with regards to Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and approved at structure between union and federal government through the Salaries, Wages, Income commission.

“The Association/Union are equally surprised that though the Federal Government recently reviewed the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), where all the affected agencies are currently on, the Office of the Accountant General still insists on enrolling our members on the very defective and problematic IPPIS.

“Recall that through a committee set up by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, we have been meeting with the IPPIS to consider its peculiarities in coming unto the IPPIS platform instead of a blanket implementation.

“These talks have not been concluded and we called for a resumption of talks in order to resolve the issues raised, and where required, provide additional information.

“We reiterate that industrial peace in the sector cannot be guaranteed of the salaries of our members are stopped or if the implementation is carried out unilaterally without our Input.

“We therefore call on you to use your good office to advise the Office of the Accountant General to refrain from implementing the enrollment of our members on IPPIS until the final resolution of the matter.”

Like this: Like Loading...