News

PENGASSAN pickets oil company over sack of 64 workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Oil workers, under the aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), yesterday picketed the office of Baker Hughes, a multinational oil company, over sacking of 64 workers. The News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN) reports that the picketing took place at the Mansard House, Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

NAN reports that some aggrieved members were seeing chanting solidarity songs, while holding placards of various inscriptions, to drive home their demands.

 

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “We say no to bad labour practices; “BakerHughes, stop denying us our rights.” Mr Leroy Musa, Industrial Relations Officer, PENGASSAN, Lagos Zone, said that in spite of the pleas and meetings held with the company’s management, it still locked out the employees.

 

“The management was with PENGASSAN discussing conditions for separating members which usually is supposed to be a voluntary separation, agreed by law and signed, before implemented.

 

“Our members got to the office only to be locked outside the office on the ground that they have been sacked. “No pre-notice, no meetings and nothing to prepare the workers’ minds; we are  here to say no to the injustice.

 

“PENGASSAN is against this, and we will fight against it,” Musa said. Also, the Industrial Relations Officer, PENGASSAN, Baker Hughes Branch, Mr Olisa Igwebike, said the company’s management had breached the agreements made earlier by both parties.

 

According to him, due process should have been followed before the management locked out the workers. “Typically, once negotiation has been done, we now agreed on the numbers of people that will be laid off and decided that we will be having a meeting afterward to complete all other modalities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC crisis: Eta, Factional Chairman, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Factional Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta has alleged threat to his life. Eta, who is holding brief for the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is the APC National Deputy Chairman South, also alleged that his led National Working Committee (NWC) […]
News

Adeyeye, Ojudu, others to APC: Rescue Ekiti from Fayemi’s undemocratic style

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

•Re-examine yourselves, says party     F ormer Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, a presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and some aggrieved  All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti State, have  condemned alleged untowards attitude of Governor Kayode Fayemi to criticism.     The party leaders also stated that the governor was sidelining critics […]
News

#Revolution Now: Security operatives take over Kano roads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Security operatives yesterday took over major roads in Kano, including the Government House, to prevent the planned protest by members of the #Revolution Now movement headed by Omoyele Sowore. The popular Gadar Lado Federal Government flyover and Dangi state-owned flyover, situated along the Kano-Zaria road had seen heavily armed security personnel manning them to avoid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: