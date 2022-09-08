News

PENGASSAN plans nationwide strike due to oil theft, others

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said some oil firms are shutting down operations because of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. According to the union, Nigeria cannot meet its OPEC quota per day because of oil theft. PENGASSAN National President, Festus Osifo, stated this during a briefing ahead of the union’s rally in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos and Warri today. Osifo said some companies were losing 40,000 to 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day to crude theft. The PENGASSAN president said some companies in the service sector were shutting down their operations because they couldn’t pay salaries of workers.

He said: “Today, the country is near comatose, it is almost on its knees because of oil theft. “The OPEC quota for Nigeria is somewhere above 1.8m barrels of crude oil per day but today we struggle to produce just over 1m barrels because the majority of these crude oils are stolen.

“Companies are shutting production because they cannot produce and send into the pipelines because most of these products are stolen. “Instead of them to keep producing, what is being done as of today is that the majority of our land operations are shut down because of oil theft.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Art meets Fashion at ‘Adorn’ exhibition

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

    Finicky stitches fashion brand in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s fast rising artist, Enifo Agodo found a common ground to showcase their different talents in fashion and art. At Freedom Park, Lagos Island, ‘Adorn’ exhibition as it was titled held a formal display of remarkable artworks, painting on canvas, while the other side […]
News

ECOWAS: Osinbajo departs Nigeria for Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will leave Abuja, the nation’s capital Tuesday morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali. Prof. Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders in the sub-region to […]
News

FG not serious about Ease of Doing Business –PDP govs

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BA UCHI

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has claimed the Federal Government is paying lip service to Ease of Doing Business in the country. The forum made the claim in a communiqué signed by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, alongside other PDP governors at the end of its monthly meeting in Bauchi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica