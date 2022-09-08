PENGASSAN plans nationwide strike due to oil theft, others

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said some oil firms are shutting down operations because of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. According to the union, Nigeria cannot meet its OPEC quota per day because of oil theft. PENGASSAN National President, Festus Osifo, stated this during a briefing ahead of the union’s rally in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos and Warri today. Osifo said some companies were losing 40,000 to 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day to crude theft. The PENGASSAN president said some companies in the service sector were shutting down their operations because they couldn’t pay salaries of workers.

He said: “Today, the country is near comatose, it is almost on its knees because of oil theft. “The OPEC quota for Nigeria is somewhere above 1.8m barrels of crude oil per day but today we struggle to produce just over 1m barrels because the majority of these crude oils are stolen.

“Companies are shutting production because they cannot produce and send into the pipelines because most of these products are stolen. “Instead of them to keep producing, what is being done as of today is that the majority of our land operations are shut down because of oil theft.”

