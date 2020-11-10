PENGASSAN strike: Over 2.9bn litres of petrol available for yuletide – NNPC

…says no need for panic buying

Following the announcement of a strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there was no need for people to crowd petrol stations for fear of a looming scarcity of fuel.

PENGASSAN had on Monday announced it was embarking on strike over the inability of the union and the Federal Government to reach an agreement over the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment system.

A statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru on Tuesday in Abuja, dismissed the mounting insinuation of possible scarcity of petroleum products, and noted that the Corporation has a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol, which would serve all through the yuletide and beyond.

Obateru, who quoted the General Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, gave assurances that the country would not witness fuel queues during the festivities which ushers in a new year.

