PENGASSAN To NMDPRA: Revoke licence of marketers not selling approved prices

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has called on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to revoke licenses of any marketers found to be selling petrol above the approved price. A statement signed by PENGASSAN’s President, Lumumba Okugbawa and General Secretary, Festus Osifo, yesterday in Abuja, had insisted there was no justification for the current petrol scarcity of petrol and hike in price as being witnessed nationwide. While noting that there was enough petrol to last Nigerians for the next 30 days and more, the union accused some marketers of creating artificial scarcity of petrol, with the aim of having the product sell at a higher price. The statement partly reads: “PENGASSAN empathizes with Nigerians on the hardship currently faced with the scarcity and drastic hike in the price of PMS.
