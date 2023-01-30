News

PENGASSAN to NMDPRA, Revoke license of marketers not selling approved prices

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says there’s no justification for fuel scarcity, price hike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has called on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to revoke licenses of any marketers found to be selling petrol above the approved price.

A statement signed by PENGASSAN’s President, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa and General Secretary, Comrade Festus Osifo on Monday in Abuja, had insisted there was no justification for the current petrol scarcity of petrol and hike in price as being witnessed nationwide.

While noting that there was enough petrol to last Nigerians for the next 30 days and more, the union accused some marketers of creating artificial scarcity of petrol, with the aim of having the product sell at a higher price.

The statement partly reads: “PENGASSAN empathises with Nigerians on the hardship currently faced with the scarcity and drastic hike in the price of PMS.

“While we understand that the parameters imputed into the old PPPRA and now NMDPRA template has since changed because of some economic vagaries such as exchange rate fluctuation, vessel hiring cost and cost of AGO amongst others, there is no sufficient justification for PMS (Petrol) to be selling for such highly inflated price, thereby subjecting the masses to further difficulties.”

 

