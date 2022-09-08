Business

PENGASSAN to protest over crude oil theft, vandalism

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Success Nwogu

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said that it will protest on Thursday (today) across some states and the Federal Capital Territory, (Abuja) over crude oil theft and vandalisation of oil facilities.

The President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, lamented the inability of Nigeria to meet its OPEC quota.

He said the Federal Government should establish consequence management for security personnel sent to check oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Osifo said: “The OPEC quota today for Nigeria is above 1.8m bpd but today we struggle to produce just over 1m bpd because the majority of this crude oil is stolen.

“We felt that we can no longer fold our arms. We felt that the discussion we have been having in offices is not enough and we should organise a rally that should take place across the states and Abuja tomorrow, September 8. Government must wake up.

“There must be consequence management. You can not send naval officers, you cannot send civil defence officers, or you can not send men and women of the Nigerian Army to the creeks of Niger Delta if you have not put a mechanism to hold them accountable because if there is no accountability if there is no consequence management, you keep settling them six months thereafter, you keep settling them every six months.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Editors laud CBN on eNaira, interventions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), otherwise known as eNaira, has received positive reviews from some Nigerian editors, who lauded Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the multi-layered security encryption of the digital currency. The editors also commended CBN for its interventions most of which have helped in the journey to diversification of the nation’s […]
Business

DiamondXtra: Access Bank to reward customers with N600m

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Access Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. Dubbed, “DiamondXtra Season 13,” the savings promo is expected to see customers cart away over N600 […]
Business

China says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the city government said in a notice on Thursday. Local disease control centres tested a surface sample taken from the chicken wings as part of routine screenings carried out on meat and seafood […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica