PENGASSAN to protest over crude oil theft, vandalism

Success Nwogu

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said that it will protest on Thursday (today) across some states and the Federal Capital Territory, (Abuja) over crude oil theft and vandalisation of oil facilities.

The President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, lamented the inability of Nigeria to meet its OPEC quota.

He said the Federal Government should establish consequence management for security personnel sent to check oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Osifo said: “The OPEC quota today for Nigeria is above 1.8m bpd but today we struggle to produce just over 1m bpd because the majority of this crude oil is stolen.

“We felt that we can no longer fold our arms. We felt that the discussion we have been having in offices is not enough and we should organise a rally that should take place across the states and Abuja tomorrow, September 8. Government must wake up.

“There must be consequence management. You can not send naval officers, you cannot send civil defence officers, or you can not send men and women of the Nigerian Army to the creeks of Niger Delta if you have not put a mechanism to hold them accountable because if there is no accountability if there is no consequence management, you keep settling them six months thereafter, you keep settling them every six months.”

