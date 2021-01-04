Business

PenOp plans robust pension awareness campaign for 2021

Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) said it hasd lined up a lot of programmes and is looking forward to more media interactions in the new year, which would help enhance public education on pension.

Mrs Amaka Andy-Azike, the Head of Media, Communications and Branding Committee, PenOp, disclosed this at the association’s Annual Media Parley, adding that knowledge sharing and information dissemination is important to the overall growth of the industry. Speaking on the plans for the coming year, she said: “Although the pandemic distorted a lot of things on our calendar this year, we have lined up a lot of programs and are looking forward to more media interactions in the coming year.”

She went further to say that the media and branding committee of PenOp plans to do a lot to improve on knowledge advocacy and information sharing provided that the pandemic gives way to more social interaction. According to her, “we plan to have a pension awareness week, like a pension fair where operators attend to individuals on the spot with media partners available for coverage. We also intend to participate in World Saving Day to drive financial inclusion as 11 per cent of the active workforce are enrolled in contributory and micro pension schemes and this number needs to improve.”

She commended journalists for their contribution towards the growth of the industry and charged them to see themselves as partners for development. She also said that the media parley will not just be an annual event, but PenOp would create more avenues for journalists to meet with industry operators and regulators on an ongoing basis.

PenOp is an independent, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit making body established to promote the operations of the pension industry, provide for self-regulation and ensure that international best practices relating to the industry are observed by the operators registered in Nigeria. It is the umbrella association for all the Licensed Pension Fund Custodians, Pension Fund Administrators and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (PFCs, PFAs and CPFAs) operating in Nigeria.

