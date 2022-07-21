….pens sweet message to mark wife’s 69th birthday

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has described his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, as a confidant and supporter who against all odds surmounted challenges to give hope to others. Akeredolu, who penned a sweet message to cele-brate Betty’s 69th birthday, appreciated her for being the co-pilot since their over 40 years of marriage.

The governor in the message entitled ‘Betty Marching Towards Platinum: Remaining Strong And Focused Still’ did not mince words in appreciating his wife for her strong will at battling and surviving cancer and as well her constant advocacy for gender representation and the girl child.

Akeredolu said: “Courage, as against foolhardiness, is a rare endowment in human beings. The fortitude with which a person confronts life’s adversities is a mark of spectacular feat. “Surmounting these challenges and turning the lessons of a bitter, near-fatal experience to an advantage of immense benefits for humanity is the most sublime of all engagements. That the triumph becomes a perennial reason for service inspires.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...