News

….pens sweet message to mark wife’s 69th birthday

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has described his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, as a confidant and supporter who against all odds surmounted challenges to give hope to others. Akeredolu, who penned a sweet message to cele-brate Betty’s 69th birthday, appreciated her for being the co-pilot since their over 40 years of marriage.

The governor in the message entitled ‘Betty Marching Towards Platinum: Remaining Strong And Focused Still’ did not mince words in appreciating his wife for her strong will at battling and surviving cancer and as well her constant advocacy for gender representation and the girl child.
Akeredolu said: “Courage, as against foolhardiness, is a rare endowment in human beings. The fortitude with which a person confronts life’s adversities is a mark of spectacular feat. “Surmounting these challenges and turning the lessons of a bitter, near-fatal experience to an advantage of immense benefits for humanity is the most sublime of all engagements. That the triumph becomes a perennial reason for service inspires.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki will win Edo governorship elections, says Prophet Samuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Founder of the Shiloh World Chapel, Prophet I. O. Samuel, has disclosed that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will be re-elected on September 19, 2020.   The renowned cleric speaking to member of his church, in a prophecy released recently, said regardless of efforts by the opposition party to manipulate the election, […]
News

PDP attacks Keyamo over Matawalle

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Kayemo, for his comment on the defection of Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to party, it stands by its position that the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, who refused to dump the PDP […]
News

Tinubu’s supporters to inaugurate SWAGA’23 in Lagos Oct 7

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Advocates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President in the 2023 General Election have fixed October 7 to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project. This is contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos. It stated that the week-long event would be launched […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica