Pension: 11 years arrears pitch Nicon staff against PTAD

●We cleared genuine, verifiable arrears, says directorate

The Association of Former Employees of Nicon Insurance Plc and management of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate ( PTAD) are locked in fresh controversy over unpaid 11 years pension arrears by the latter.

A member of the association, who confided in New Telegraph on the brewing controversy, said the association of retired employees of insurance firm had made several unsuccessful efforts to lodge complaint against PTAD to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, about the pensioners’ plight.

The member of the association while narrating the plight of retired pensioners of Nicon Insurance, said PTAD could only pay one year arrears just two years ago, leaving 11 years outstanding. He added that all efforts, plea and moral suasion employed to convince PTAD to pay were futile.

“After over 11 years of struggle, the Federal Government of Nigeria through PTAD began payment of our monthly pension in September 2018 and another one year payment of the almost 12-year arrears.

The struggle for payment of the balance has continued unresolved. “Year in year out, the story has been that the Budget Office always removed the allocation from the annual budget. A visit was made to the office and they claimed that such allegation was not true. They advised that the affected retirees should discuss with PTAD and if possible request PTAD to show evidence.

That has been the blame game. “The number of NICON Insurance retirees is not up to 1, 200; in fact, the number has reduced drastically due to untimely deaths. The retirees are ever grateful to Mr President for his passion for pensioners.

He had on assumption of office directed that Biafran soldiers’ plight be converted to pension and have since been integrated.

“Several attempts to see the Minister of Finance have failed but the retirees are not tired as they continue to make frantic efforts to see her with a view to coming to their aid,” he said.

He averred that the multi- billion naira legacy assets (landed properties) of Nicon Insurance handed over to PTAD were meant to fund pension obligations and wondered why pension agency is failing in discharge of the obligation.

“Nicon insurance had investments scattered all over Nigeria and abroad. Unfortunately, such national assets were unbundled and sold in the name of privatisation, majority going to the core investor, who paid peanut for them.

A standing example of such assets was the Nicon Hilton Hotel, which assisted the Federal Government to move its seat of power to Abuja in 1991. “How do we explain that the few human beings, who toiled to make this possible, are now beggars? The president, through the finance minister, should intervene to put smiles on the faces of these senior citizens,” he counseled.

Contacted, PTAD spokesperson, Olugbenga Ajayi, denied knowledge of pending arrears with Nicon Insurance pensioners. He said to the best of his knowledge all pensioners with verifiable 33 per cent arrears increase had been cleared by PTAD.

In a phone conversation with New Telegraph, Ajayi said he would have to contact the unit handling such claims to ascertain the true position with regard to retired employees of Nicon Insurance.

“If you are talking about 33 per cent arrears, all verified and genuine cases have been paid by PTAD. But for the 11 years of unpaid Nicon Insurance pensioners’ arrears, I need to verify from the department in charge of it to be able to furnish you with response.

“Things have really improved compared to the era when pensioners were loitering over the streets demanding for pension,” he added.

