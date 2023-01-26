Pension Arrears: FG to douse agitation with N112.3bn

To douse agitation by retirees under the Contributory pension Scheme (CPS) over non-payment of increment attached to their benefits, the Federal Government has earmarked a portion of N112.3 billion in the 2023 budget to take care of the shortfall.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that a portion of N112.3 billion would be committed to settling pension increases for retirees under the CPS. While the Federal Government had released funds for settling pension increases for retirees under the Defined Benefits Scheme for 2007 (15%), 2010 (33%) and 2019 (consequential adjustment), funds were, hitherto, not provided for payment of pension increases for retirees under the CPS. To address the gap in the adjustment of retirees under CPS, part of the N112.3 billion captured in 2023 appropriation Act is to used in clearing the backlog.

In addition, the budgetary sum is expected to address issue of low pension for Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other government retirees under the CPS. Recall that men of the Nigeria Police Force have been rooting to pull out from the Contributory Pension Scheme regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom). Forces linked to some retired top police officers in a team up with ones still in the service have been pushing for the establishment of Police Pension Board exclusively to handle police pension matters. In 2022, the group was able to push for a private bill in the National Assembly calling for exemption of personnel of the Nigeria Police from the CPS. The bill, which is hinged on exemption of the personnel of the Nigeria Police from the CPS, seeks to establish the Police Pension Board for the administration and payment of pensions and gratuities of all personnel of the Nigeria Police, including those who had retired before the commencement of the bill. The bill was a follow up to similar private bills in the past geared towards severing men and officers of NPF from CPS.

A PenCom position paper objecting granting NPF an exemption from CPS sighted by New Telegraph shed light on the status of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) licenced to address some of the pitfalls advanced by men of the NPF. According to data provided by PenCom, as at November 30, 2022, NPF Pensions Limited had total assets under management valued at N812.74 billion. FGN’s pension liability under the CPS for the same NPF personnel is made up of N213.4 billion as accrued pension rights and monthly employer pension contributions of about N2.2 billion. Accrued pension rights are retirement benefits of FGN employees who were in service before July 2004, prior to the enactment of the PRA 2004, and the liability would cease by year 2039 when the last employee entitled to such benefits would have retired.

