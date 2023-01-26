News Top Stories

Pension Arrears: FG to douse agitation with N112.3bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

To douse agitation by retirees under the Contributory pension Scheme (CPS) over non-payment of increment attached to their benefits, the Federal Government has earmarked a portion of N112.3 billion in the 2023 budget to take care of the shortfall.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that a portion of N112.3 billion would be committed to settling pension increases for retirees under the CPS. While the Federal Government had released funds for settling pension increases for retirees under the Defined Benefits Scheme for 2007 (15%), 2010 (33%) and 2019 (consequential adjustment), funds were, hitherto, not provided for payment of pension increases for retirees under the CPS. To address the gap in the adjustment of retirees under CPS, part of the N112.3 billion captured in 2023 appropriation Act is to used in clearing the backlog.

In addition, the budgetary sum is expected to address issue of low pension for Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other government retirees under the CPS. Recall that men of the Nigeria Police Force have been rooting to pull out from the Contributory Pension Scheme regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom). Forces linked to some retired top police officers in a team up with ones still in the service have been pushing for the establishment of Police Pension Board exclusively to handle police pension matters. In 2022, the group was able to push for a private bill in the National Assembly calling for exemption of personnel of the Nigeria Police from the CPS. The bill, which is hinged on exemption of the personnel of the Nigeria Police from the CPS, seeks to establish the Police Pension Board for the administration and payment of pensions and gratuities of all personnel of the Nigeria Police, including those who had retired before the commencement of the bill. The bill was a follow up to similar private bills in the past geared towards severing men and officers of NPF from CPS.

A PenCom position paper objecting granting NPF an exemption from CPS sighted by New Telegraph shed light on the status of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) licenced to address some of the pitfalls advanced by men of the NPF. According to data provided by PenCom, as at November 30, 2022, NPF Pensions Limited had total assets under management valued at N812.74 billion. FGN’s pension liability under the CPS for the same NPF personnel is made up of N213.4 billion as accrued pension rights and monthly employer pension contributions of about N2.2 billion. Accrued pension rights are retirement benefits of FGN employees who were in service before July 2004, prior to the enactment of the PRA 2004, and the liability would cease by year 2039 when the last employee entitled to such benefits would have retired.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Terminal operators lament demise of PCC chairman

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, has lamented the demise of the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) and Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board (NSWB), Otunba Kunle Folarin. The STOAN chairman described Folarin as a maritime colossus, who made significant impact across various sections of […]
News Top Stories

2023: The President Nigeria needs, by ACF Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Kenneth Ofoma; Pauline Onyibe, Baba Negedu

Ahead of the 2023 elections, prominent Nigerians and groups have said that the next president of the country must be mentally and physically sound, possessing creative and transformational leadership qualities.   This is not unconnected with the current level of insecurity enveloping the country and the near comatose state of the economy which has impacted […]
News

Veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, dies at 64

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Nigerian movie industry was yesterday thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Rachel Oniga. Contrary to earlier reports that she died from COVID-19 complications, the family said she died of heart related disease. In a statement on behalf of the family, her sister,   Deaconess Toyin Odusote, said Oniga passed away around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica