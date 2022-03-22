Pension assets: Investment in FG securities drops by N4bnand

REMITTANCE

Some employers in the private sector have been faithful in the remittance of workers’ contributions to PFAs

As pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) continues to maintain a steady increase, the Pension Fund Administrators’ cash cow portfolio, Federal Government Securities, experienced a drop between the month of December 2021 and January 2022. According to details posted on the website of the regulator, ’National Pension Commission (PenCom), investment in the various portfolios under the chart dropped by about N4 billion from N8.773 trillion in in December to N8.349 trillion in January.

Further breakdown revealed that in January, the FGN Bonds was N7.972 trillion, Treasury Bills, N195.097 billion, Agency Bonds, N14.466 billion, N112.425 billion, and Green Bonds, N55.617 billion.

In December, however, the commission posted the figures for FGN Bonds at N8.326 trillion, Treasury Bills, N255.702 billion, Agency Bonds, N14.301 billion, Sukuk, N118.313 billion and Green Bonds, N59.320 billion.

As at January 31, 2022, the pension fund assets reported a growth of N183.81billion to N13.61 trillion.

According to the commission’s unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period, this represented 1.37 per cent growth.

It noted that the fund in dollar terms was $32.77 billion attained at the exchange rate of N415.26 per dollar.

The commission noted that total number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders stood at 9.55 million as at the end of January.

The commission maintained that N8.35 trillion of the N13.61 trillion was invested in Federal Government securities, while state government securities got N170.33 billion and local money market securities gulped N2.28 trillion.

New Telegraph had reported that although the Federal Government had been faithful in remittance to the PFAs, the private sector counterparts have not been doing badly as they remitted a total of N101.71 billion to Retirees Savings Accounts in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to PenCom, a total pension contribution of N208 billion was remitted to individual RSAs during the period.

Report on the commission’s website shows that out of this total, the public sector accounted for N107.78 billion or 51.82 per cent while the private sector contributed N101.71 billion balance, representing 48.12 per cent.

It also put the cumulative pension contributions from inception to the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to N7.58 trillion, representing an increase from N7.37 trillion.

To ensure safety of the funds and good return on investment, the assets are mainly invested in capital market instruments with Federal Government securities taking the lead as it atteacts 65.35 per cent of total investments.

According to the investment details, investments FGN Bonds takes 94.90 per cent; Treasury Bills, 2.91 per cent; while Agency, Sukuk and Green Bonds accounted for about 2.19 per cent.

It would be recalled that to ensure consolidation in the sector, no fewer than four Pension Fund Administrators got into merger and acquisition ahead of the April 2022 deadline stipulated for pension companies to raise their minimum capital from N1 billion to N5 billion.

The National Pension Commission had in 2020 circular in directed PFAs to raise their shareholders’ fund, giving them a 12-month transition period.

The commission argued then that its oversight function had shown that the required minimum capital was no longer adequate to meet the operational expenses of the PFA business.

Earlier, the commission had raised the minimum capital of the PFAs from N150 million in 2011 to N1 billion in 2012.

The new capital base of N5 billion has led many PFAs to consider merger and acquisition as the April 2022 deadline approaches.

