Pension Assets: Investment in real estate drops by -2.1% to N231bn

FG's instruments gulp N9.04trn

Following series of economic disruptions since the beginning of the year, the interest of pension fund managers under chargethe Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) within the period has also been affected as reflected in the marginal decline in real estate and other portfolio investments. Findings by New Telegraph show that between the months of July and August, investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in real estate portfolios dropped by N5 billion from N236.220billion in July to N231.342 billion in August. Investment under the scheme over the years has shown resilience despite the harsh economic atmosphere occasioned by various government’s policy summersaults, capital and money markets’ disruptions as well as carry over from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Under the unsettling atmosphere, the scheme has continued to maintain a strong presence in various portfolios, a development that isfurtheringconfidenceamong contributors. According to the August statistics released by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Federal Government securities still maintains the highest attractionforinvestors, gulping N9.04trillion, representingover 65 per cent of the total N14.359 trillion assets. Industry experts have continually attributed the stability in the sector to the fact that the creation of the scheme was well designed, managed by technocrats, and caged within a solid legal framework that has made it possible to operate smoothly.

According to a further breakdown of investment undertheFederalGovernment securities, Federal Government Bond gulped the highest financial commitment with N8.705 trillion, followed by Treasury Bills, which took N180.613 billion, AgencyBonds, N12.069 billion, Sukuk, N96.249 billion, and Green Bonds, N52.868 billion. The details also revealed that the fund managers sustained their presence in State Government Securities with N168.468 billion investment. From the second quarter records of the Commission, the total pension contributions remitted to individual Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) stood at N238.75 billion within the period. “Out of this total, the public sector accounted for N136.79 billion or 57.29 per cent while the private sector contributed N101.96billionor42.71percent.

“The cumulative pension contributionsfrominceptionto theendof thesecondquarterof 2022 amounted to N8.01 trilion, whichisanincreasefromN7.77 trillion as at the end of Q1’22,” the Commission noted. It also pointed out that the aggregate pension contributions of the public sector increased from N4.02 trilion in Q1’22 to N4.15 trillion as at the end of Q2’22. According to the data, the aggregate pension contributions of the private sector also increased from N3.76 trillion in Q1’22 to N3.86 tillion as at the end of Q2’22. Onthepositionsof thePFAs with regard to collection, the Commission said the ranking of PFAsby cumulative pension contributions received from the inception of the CPS to the end of 02’22 indicated that the top five ranked PFAs received 69.76 per cent of the total contributions as at the end of Q2’22.

 

