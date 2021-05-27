Business

Pension assets rise to N12.4trn

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Total Pension Fund assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, increased by 0.8 per cent Month-on-Month, MoM, to N12.4 trillion in April 2021 from N12.3 trillion recorded in March 2021.
According to the unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period ended April 30, 2021 released by the National Pension Commission PenCom Wednesday, the total Retirement Saving Account (RSA) registration rose marginally by 0.3 per cent to 9.33 million from 9.3 million recorded in March.
A breakdown of the figures shows that investment in Federal Government securities declined by 2.5 per cent to N8.3 trillion from N8.51 trillion.
Further analysis reveal that investments in Federal Government bonds declined by 2.6 per cent to N7.5 trillion from N7.7 trillion; treasury bills investments went down by 4.3 per cent to N690.4 billion from N721.7 billion; investments in agency bond increased by 0.8 per cent to N13 billion from N12.9 billion; investments in Sukuk bonds declined by 6.8 per cent to N79.3 billion from N85.1 billion while investments in green bonds went up by 518.6 per cent to N79.8 billion from N12.9 billion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Japan fights coronavirus in luxurious style with N4.5m masks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese trend-setters can now protect against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamonds and pearls for a cool million yen ($9,600, about N4,569,600) each. Cox Co’s Mask.com chain began selling the hand-made masks last week, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in a fashion industry depressed […]
Business

Minister scores self high as petroleum industry review begins

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

  FORECAST Federal Government expresses optimism that more outstanding results will be recorded in the sector in 2021   The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has applauded the performance of the ministry he heads and its agencies over the past 12 months, stating that they delivered creditably on their respective mandates, […]
Business

Dwindling revenue: LG boss moves to shore up IGR

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Determined to shore up his local government’s internally generated revenue (IGR), the Chairman of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State, Mallam Abdulgafar Muktar, has put in place two special committees to to boost revenue. Inaugurating the committees, the chairman said: “We are all aware that the global economic quagmire has taken its toll on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica