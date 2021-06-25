Pension compliance: PenCom’s certificate issuance drops by 1,322

The number of compliance certificates usually issued to employers annually for clearance to engage in Federal Government contracts dropped by 1,322 in 2021. According to the pension industry regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom) the figures declined from 20,936 in 2019 to 19,614 in 2020. The certificates are issued to suppliers, contractors or consultants bidding or soliciting contracts or businesses from Federal Government’s ministries, departments and agencies.

The commission reminded the MDA’s to ensure that only pension clearance certificates issues by it are accepted as evidence in compliance with Pension Reform Act 2014. It advised organisations wishing to obtain the certificate to forward their applications to the commission along with certified list of employees, certified rate of monthly pension contributions, evidence of remittance of monthly pension, evidence of current Group Life insurance policy, among others. According to the data released in January for 2020, Sterling Bank Plc. emerged with the largest contributions, remitting N1.22 billion for its 2417 employees. Fidelity Bank Plc. remitted N827 million for 2904 employees while Reynolds Construction Company Limited, remitting N739 million for 3764 employees.

The data also showed that AIICO Insurance contributed and remitted N193.93 million for its 296 employees in 2020, while NSIA Insurance, remitted N60.97 million for 128 employees and FBInsurance, remitted N128.36 million for 171 employees. Linkage Assurance Plc, remitted N60.14 million for 174 employees; Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited, N59.91 million for 121 employees; Custodian Life Assurance Limited, N24.73 million for 49 employees and Unitrust Insurance Company Limited, N52.88 million for 115 employees.

Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited, remitted N51.32 million for 145 employees; Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc., N91.58 million for 198 employees; Regency Alliance Insurance Plc., N36.16 million for 119 employees and Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc., M12.66 million for 36 employees. Insurance brokers were also cleared and issued certificates. Plum Insurance Brokers Limited, was cleared having remitted N1.07 million for seven of its employees. Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, remitted N4.39 million for 29 employees and YOA Insurance Brokers Limited remitted N21.81 million for 52 employees. PenCom noted that Afrigblobal Insurance Brokers Limited remitted N6.14 million for 18 employees; Jolly & Partners Insurance Brokers Limited remitted N1.47 million for five employees and Manny Insurance Brokers Limited remitted N1.03 million for seven of its workers. PenCom noted that as at the end of third quarter 2020, 5,700 private organisations applied for issuance of Pension clearance Certificates(PCCs). Out of this number,5,432 organisations were issued certificates while the remaining 268 applications were declined for not meeting the stipulated requirements. It said a total sum of N244.979 billion was remitted into the RSAs of 76,498 employees by the 5,432 organisations that were issued certificates.

Like this: Like Loading...