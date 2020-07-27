Pension: Court faults 25% lumpsum payment to retirees

…hinges determinants on age, life expectancy

The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) yesterday suffered a major setback as the National Industrial Court picked holes in the Pension Reform Act 2014 over the stipulated lumpsum that should be paid to retirees.

In a suit between a 60-year-old retiree, Mr. Maroof Giwa, and a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), ARM Pension Managers, the court in a landmark judgement ordered ARM Pension Managers to pay Giwa at least 50 per cent lump sum of his pension as against the 25 per cent stipulated by PRA 2014.

Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi said the norm be broken for Giwa, considering his age, and the life expectancy of male Nigerians as projected by World Health Organisation.

The Court held that 25 per cent lump sum calculated by the Arm Pension Managers as claimant’s pension was unlawful, adding that the 25 per cent withdrawal as clearly stated in the Pension Reform Act was in respect of a retiree who voluntarily retires at age 50.

The retiree, according to report, had approached Arm Pension Managers to apply for 50 per cent pension and withdrawal benefits but the PFA offered to pay 25 per cent of his total retirement savings, which he rejected.

The claimant claimed that the computation of the lump sum/benefits by the defendant done on the basis of 25 per cent was unknown to the law.

He argued that he could not be treated like a retiree who retired voluntarily and that he’s 60 years and above and would want to withdraw 50 per cent or 75 per cent of his total pension.

Arm Pension Managers, the defendant in this case, submitted that the claimant had no right and his statement of fact discloses no reasonable cause of action against it.

Its counsel, M. Abdulraheem Esq, submitted that the template as provided by the 2nd defendant-National Pensions Commission only guarantees a minimum 25 per cent lump sum payable.

He said paying a higher percentage lump sum (to the maximum of 50%) is dependent on several variables.

He submitted that to allow the claimant argument as per his claims will amount to tinkering with an Act of the National Assembly and it will allow not only the claimant but any other RSA holder determine what should be paid to him or her.

He said doing so would amount to usurping the powers of the 2nd defendant as stipulated by law that the withdrawal of lump sum is an option predicated on the condition that the residue in the RSA would be sufficient to procure funds withdrawals or annuity.

National Pensions Commission Counsel, E.O Awa, argued that the Act did not make provision for a lump sum of 50 per cent, 65 per cent, 75 per cent or 25 per cent except 25 per cent lump sum on request to any employee that retires before the age of 50 years or disengages from employment.

But Justice Oyewumi held that the age category of the claimant 60 years and above was not in the contemplation of Section 7(2) of the Act that specifically made provision for a 50-year-old retiree to withdraw 25 per cent lump sum.

“This in view of the unambiguous provision of Section 7(1) of the Act, which entitles the claimant to utilise the amount credited to his RSA account by the withdrawal of a lump sum from the total amount credited to his account. The only proviso here is that the balance after the withdrawal of the lump sum shall be enough to procure annuity for life for the retiree.

“A community reading of Section 173 of the Constitution, Section 7(1) of the Act as well as clauses 4.0 and 5.1.1 of the regulation, clearly evinces that there is no specific amount or percentage stipulated as a lump sum that a retiree of claimant’s age(60 years and above) can withdraw.

“Secondly, the amount to be withdrawn by a retiree of claimant’s age is to be calculated in view of his life expectancy.

“His right to his pension shall not be altered or withheld to his disadvantage and finally the quarterly withdrawal has to be at his discretion, i.e. he has to opt for it and not at the whims and caprices of the 1st defendant to determine what and how he could withdraw same.

“The W.H.O in 2018, puts the life expectancy of a male Nigerian at 54.7 years, which is approximate to 55 years. This said, the claimant, in this case, has lived beyond the projection of W.H.O. of a life expectancy of a male Nigerian. This in my view displays the inadequacy of man and human frailty, in other words, no one can actually determine when a man will die, except his maker.”

