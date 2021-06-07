News Top Stories

Pension: Ex-NICON staff seek probe over missing N2.4bn

Association of Former Employees of NICON Insurance (AFENI) has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and unravel the whereabouts of and outstanding N2.4billion in-house pension fund .

 

This was as it urged the Federal Government to pay two years arrears to former staff of the defunct insurance company. Chairman, Executive Committee of APENI, Awa Mmaju, who stated this over the weekend in Abuja, said the past 15 years had been a very difficult period for most former staff of the insurance company.

 

The group, in addition, urged the Federal Government to look into the issue of the shortfall with a view to addressing it. On the N2.4 billion in house pension fund, which it said was in custody of the insurance firm before its sale, which has remain unaccounted for till date, it urged the Federal Government to direct the EFCC to launch investigation to unravel its whereabouts.

 

Mmaju said the past 15 years had been a very difficult period for most former staff of the company.

 

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for graciously approving the payment for the former staff, Mmaju said: “Without this little stipend that we collect every month, I don’t know where some of us would have been today. “Even during the pandemic we continued getting alert.

 

In December 2020 when we thought the arrears would not be paid we started getting alert.” Chairperson of the occasion and a former Managing Director of defunct NICON Insurance, Ms. Prisca Soares, noted that a lot of effort and personal sacrifice had been put in to ensure that people get their pension arrears.

 

She used the occasion to thank the former Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, and the incumbent ES, Chioma Ejikeme, for their determination to ensure that AFENI members get their monies.

 

 

“It was not an easy journey. People get their money in their accounts but they don’t know the effort that has gone behind.

 

However, we realize that sheer determination will not achieve the goal, we were fortunate that Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, a formidable and compassionate lady, was at the helm of affairs at PTAD. She fought hard that action was taken to right the wrong,” she added.

