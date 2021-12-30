News Top Stories

Pension: FG releases N16.67bn for accrued rights

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

The Federal Government has confirmed the release of N16.67 billion for the payment of Accrued Pension Rights to 2021 retirees of treasuryfunded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

 

National Pension Commission (Pencom) confirmed the release yesterday via a statement. Federal Government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020.

 

In August 2020, government released N14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

 

The amount covered four months arrears. Government appropriated N24.7 billion in 2022 budget as premium for group life insurance of its workers.

 

The amount appropriated represents 64.7 per cent increase when compared with the N15 billion appropriated in 2021. The commission had said that the Federal Government is willing to comply with the  reviewed rate of pension contributions.

 

“The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is pleased to announce the release of N16.67 billion by the Federal Government for the payment of Accrued Pension Rights to 2021 retirees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” the statement reads.

 

“The Federal Government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020.”

 

Last year, the commission introduced a digital pre-retirement verification/enrolment exercise for employees of Federal Government treasuryfunded MDAs due to retire from service between January till December. The enrolment exercise will end on December 31, 2021.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

