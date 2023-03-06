Business

Pension firm names director

Premium Pension Limited has appointed Ms. Bennedikter Molokwu as independent director. The company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali said in a statement that her appointment as an independent director on the Board of Premium Pension Limited would deepen the sound corporate governance culture of the company. Molokwu obtained a degree from University of Nigeria and a master degree in international and comparative law (Cum Laude) from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium. In addition,she obtained banking and management certificates from various Business Schools, including Harvard Business School, Boston, Wharton Sch o o l a n d M a n – chester Business School. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) and a certified Balanced Scorecard Professional. She is currently Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, where she chairs the Board Governance Committee; MainOne Cable Company Nigeria Limited, Falcon Corporation Limited, and is presently, Chairman of MainData Nigeria Limited.

Manufacturing sector retrogressing speedily

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd Independence Anniversary, culminating in President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s exit from office, Taiwo Hassan evaluates his administration’s impact on the real sector of the economy in the last seven years On assumption of office in May 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration was greeted with wide jubilation across the country as […]
Naira strengthens at parallel market

Naira gained against the dollar at the parallel market, yesterday, closing at N503 per dollar, compared with N506/$1 last Friday, according to data compiled by abokifx.com. New Telegraph reports that in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window – NAFEX – rate as the official […]
Pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985

The Pound sterling has plummeted to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). According to the corporation, Sterling fell 0.64 per cent to $1.145 on Wednesday afternoon – a level not seen in 37 years. The Bank of England (BoE) said a weaker outlook for the […]

