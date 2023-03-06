Pension firm names director

Premium Pension Limited has appointed Ms. Bennedikter Molokwu as independent director. The company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali said in a statement that her appointment as an independent director on the Board of Premium Pension Limited would deepen the sound corporate governance culture of the company. Molokwu obtained a degree from University of Nigeria and a master degree in international and comparative law (Cum Laude) from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium. In addition,she obtained banking and management certificates from various Business Schools, including Harvard Business School, Boston, Wharton Sch o o l a n d M a n – chester Business School. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) and a certified Balanced Scorecard Professional. She is currently Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, where she chairs the Board Governance Committee; MainOne Cable Company Nigeria Limited, Falcon Corporation Limited, and is presently, Chairman of MainData Nigeria Limited.
