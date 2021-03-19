Pension: Fund managers remit N167.74bn in Q4’20

As part of fulfilling their workers’ retirement obligations, employers, in the last quarter of 2020, remitted a total of N167.74 billion to Pension Fund Administrators on behalf of their employees. The amount covers the contribution from both public and private sectors under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). According to the Q4’20 report on the website of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), out of this total, the public sector accounted for N86.93 billion, representing 51.81 per cent, while the private sector contributed N80.81 billion, representing 48.18 per cent.

“The cumulative pension contributions received from both the public and private sectors from inception to the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, therefore, amounted to N6.70 trillion, up from the N6.54 trillion as at the end of the third quarter 2020, representing a growth of 2.45 per cent,” the c Commission said. It noted that the aggregate total pension contributions of the public sector increased by 2.60 per cent from N3.35 trillion as at the end of the third quarter, 2020 to N3.43 trillion as at the end of the reporting period. In the same vein, the aggregate total pension contributions of the private sector on the other hand increased by 2.53 per cent from N3.19 trillion recorded in Q3’20 to N3.27 trillion as at the end of the reporting period.

The report also hinted that the ranking of PFAs by cumulative pension contributions received into the pension fund from inception of the CPS, therefore, indicated that the top five ranked PFAs received 71.74 per cent of the total contributions as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Similarly, the top 10 ranked PFAs accounted for 88.93 per cent of the total contributions while the bottom five and bottom 10 PFAs accounted for 2.16 per cent and 7.70 per cent of the total pension contributions, respectively, as at the end of the fourth quarter 2020. On the total value of the assets, the report put it at N12.31 trillion as at 31 December 2020 comprising of N8.51 trillion for the RSA ‘Active’ Funds (i.e. RSA Funds I, II III and V); N962.66 billion for the RSA Retiree Fund; N1.56 trillion for the CPFAs; and N1.27 trillion for the Approved Existing Schemes. According to the Commission, “pension fund assets were mainly invested in Federal Government Securities (FGN), which accounted for 66.07 per cent of the total assets.

The investments in FGN Securities were distributed as follows: FGN Bonds: 60.01 per cent; Treasury Bills: 5.10 per cent; Agency Bonds 0.09 per cent, Sukuk 0.76 per cent and Green Bonds 0.11 per cent. On the industry aggregate Net Asset Value (NAV), the report said it recorded a higher growth rate of 6.38 per cent or N738.37 billion to N12.31 trillion as at December 31, 2020 due mainly to market valuation of quoted equities relative to the Net Asset Value of N11.57 trillion as at September 30, 2020. “The growth in Q3’20 was N481.99 billion or 4.35 per cent. The value of investments in domestic quoted ordinary shares was N858.46 billion, representing seven per cent of total assets under management as at December 31, 2020. “This indicated an increase of N272.70 billion or 46.55 per cent compared to the N585.77 billion recorded as at Q3’20.

The increase was primarily due to the appreciation of some stock prices during the reporting period, as the Nigerian Stock Ex-change All Share Index (NSEASI) appreciated by 50.09 per cent from 26,831.76 bps as at September 30, 2020 to 40,270.72 bps as at December 31, 2020,” the report noted. Also within the period under review, pension contributions totaling N261.83 billion were received in Q4’20 for the RSA Funds I, II, III and V. The amount represented a decrease compared to the total contributions of N291.19 billion recorded in Q3’20. It was also revealed that total transfers from the RSA ‘Active’ Funds to the RSA Retiree Fund and payment of 25 per cent unemployment benefits amounted to N177.95 billion, which was lower, by 40 per cent, than the total outflows of N294.97 billion in Q3’20.

On portfolio performance, the RSA Funds I, II and III earned significant returns within the quarter under review. “The average rate of return for the RSA Funds I, II and III were 41 per cent, 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. This was significantly higher than the average rate of returns of 20.85 per cent, 20.09 per cent and 19.87 per cent achieved by the respective Funds in Q3’20. “The Commission granted approval to 1,596 retirees under the Retiree Life Annuity during the quarter under review. A total lump sum of N6.28 billion was approved for payment to the retirees, while the sum of N10.115 billion was approved for payment to 14 retiree life providers as premium in return for total monthly/quarterly annuities of N111.67 million,” the report noted.

Like this: Like Loading...