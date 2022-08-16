Pension Fund: Whistle-blower writes AGF, demands N65bn for recovery of N1.3trn

A whistle-blower, Ngozika Ihuoma, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), demanding 5 per cent from the sum of N1.3 trillion recovered out of N3.3 trillion stolen pension fund, through his whistle-blowing.

The petition which was signed by counsel to the whistle-blower, Mark Ezugwu, noted that Ihuoma is a Consultant to the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Imo State chapter.

Ihuoma noted that most Nigerians were no longer interested in the anti-corruption campaign of the Federal Government (FG) largely because the government has not fully complied with its own obligations in the fight against corruption.

The letter read in part: “We have observed that our client’s petition and lead toboth the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria during the 8th Assembly, and executives throughtheAttorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and National Security Adviser to the President as they reported and capturedinvariouspresentations to the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee that probed the re-instatement of Abdulrashed Maina to the Federal Civil Service in 2017, resulted in the recovery of N1.3 trillion after a meeting with Maina in Dubai, (UAE) in January 2016 and with the knowledge of the Director- General, Department of State Services (DSS).”

The whistle-blower noted that on the election of Muhammadu Buhari as President-elect in 2015, they addressed a world press conference urging the in-coming administration to reinstate Maina to the Federal Civil Service to enable them make available information on the stolen N3.3 trillion Pension Fund.

“This, they did, which led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3.3trillion “Sequel to the above-stated facts, we hereby demand the payment to our client 5 per cent of the recovered N1.3 trillion, following the lead to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and National Security Adviser to the President at a meeting held in Dubai (UAE) in January 2016.

“It is against this background that we urge you to do the needful and use your noble office to pay our client his 5 per cent in the said recovery, incompliancewiththe recentwhistle-blowingpolicy,” the letter stressed.

