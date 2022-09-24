Pension Funds: PenCom clears 25% RSA balance for mortgage

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has given green light to the contributors of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) on usage of savings for payment of residential mortgages. The Commission gave its nod in a new guideline released on Friday.

In a statement issued, it informed all stakeholders and the general public, particularly Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders, that it had approved the issuance and immediate implementation of the Guidelines on Accessing RSA Balance towards Payment of Equity Contribution for Residential Mortgage by RSA Holders. The approval, according to PenCom, is in line with Section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), which allows RSA holders to use a portion of their RSA balance towards payment of equity for residential mortgage.

The guidelines cover pension contributors in active employment, either as a salaried employee or self-employed person. To qualify for the mortgage, PenCom said that interested RSA holders (applicants) must meet an Offer Letter for the property duly signed by the property owner and verified by the mortgage lender, adding that the RSA of the applicant would have both employer and employee’s mandatory contributions for a cumulative minimum period of 60 months (five years).

It explained further that a contributor under the Micro Pension Plan (MPP) was also eligible, provided they have made contributions for at least 60 months (five years), prior to the date of his/her application. The guideline added that RSA holders that have less than three years to retirement were not eligible, noting that couples, who are RSA holders, were eligible to make a joint application, subject to individually satisfying the eligibility requirements

