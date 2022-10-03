Pension, insurance stakeholders brace for NAIPCO Conference

As the date for the 2022 annual Conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) draws nearer, the Association has listed the Chief Executive Officer, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp), Mr. Oguche Agudah, and Managing Director, Enterprise Life, Funmi Omo, among panelists that will speak on how pension and insurance operators can extend coverage to Small and Medium Scale operators through micro insurance and micro pension.

Others expected to speak are Mr. Niyi Onifade, Managing Director of Heirs Life Insurance Limited, and Managing Director/ CEO of NLPC Pension Fund Administrator (NLPC PFA), Samuel Abolarin.

The seventh edition of the conference, which will hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos, is billed for Thursday, November 3, 2022 with the theme: “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.”

The Chairman of the occasion is no other than Eng. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry as well as oil and gas sector while the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, will be the keynote speaker.

The Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, will be Special Guests.

