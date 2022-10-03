Business

Pension, insurance stakeholders brace for NAIPCO Conference

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the date for the 2022 annual Conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) draws nearer, the Association has listed the Chief Executive Officer, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp), Mr. Oguche Agudah, and Managing Director, Enterprise Life, Funmi Omo, among panelists that will speak on how pension and insurance operators can extend coverage to Small and Medium Scale operators through micro insurance and micro pension.

Others expected to speak are Mr. Niyi Onifade, Managing Director of Heirs Life Insurance Limited, and Managing Director/ CEO of NLPC Pension Fund Administrator (NLPC PFA), Samuel Abolarin.

The seventh edition of the conference, which will hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos, is billed for Thursday, November 3, 2022 with the theme: “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.”

The Chairman of the occasion is no other than Eng. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry as well as oil and gas sector while the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, will be the keynote speaker.

The Commissioner for Insurance/ CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, will be Special Guests.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN facilitates release of 50,000 MT of maize

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released 50,000 metric tonnes of maize into the Nigerian market, it announced in a statement yesterday. According to the statement, “the bank’s February 2021 release of maize in fulfillment of its pledge to reduce the price of the commodity, was done through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to […]
Business

G20 mulls boosting fund for developing countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Group of 20 major economies, at the weekend, said they are looking at structural approaches to secure longerterm financing for developing countries, including development of domestic capital markets and work to catalyze private sector investment.   In a statement, the Saudi G20 secretariat said 46 countries had applied for relief under the Debt Service […]
Business

‘Full deregulation crucial for economic growth’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria should not hesitate to deregulate its downstream sub-sector if it wants the industry to quickly develop, the Managing Director, 11 Plc, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, has said. He said full deregulation of activities in the sector would usher in growth and further make individual and corporate companies achieve greatness. In a paper titled: “Deregulation: A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica