Pension: Investment in FG’s securities dips to N8.22trn

Investment in Federal Government’s securities by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) dipped by 2.98 per cent in the third quarter of 2021. According to the data released by the industry regulator, National Pension Commission (PenCom), the value decreased by N252.24 billion to N8.22 trillion as at September 2021, from N8.47 trillion as at June of the same year. Details by the Commission further revealed that investments in the portfolios, which gulp over 60 per cent of the total assets, experienced the decline due mainly to mature investment in Treasury Bills deployed to other asset classes during the quarter.

A breakdown of the investment classes revealed that 60 per cent of the amount, representing N7.833 trillion was invested in FGN Bonds; Treasury Bill gulped 2.18 per cent, amounting to N283.88 billion; Agency Bond, N13.75 billion, representing 0.11 per cent; Sukuk, N79.78 billion, representing 0.61 per cent, while NN11.99 billion was invested in Green Bond, representing 0.09 per cent.

The third quarter report released during the week also revealed that the value of investment in quoted domestic ordinary shares stood at N873.49 billion, representing 6.72 per cent of total assets under management, indicating an increase in the asset class as at September 30, 2021. The increase in the value of investments in domestic quoted equities was primarily due to appreciation in the prices of some stocks during the reporting period, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange Pension Index (NSE-PI) further appreciated by 6.10 per cent in Q3’21 after an 8.90 per cent appreciation in Q2’21. Further analysis of the report shows that registration into the Contributory Pension Scheme during the quarter had more male workers than female.

The analysis also showed that 85 per cent were below the age of 40 years. This points to the increasing sustainability of CPS, as the younger generation are actively being enlisted into the scheme. According to the report, “regarding gender distribution, 65 per cent of those registered during the quarter were male, while 35 per cent were female.” Recall that the report also unveiled a list of firms that are qualified for government contracts following their compliance with the Pension Reform Act 2014 dictates.

PenCom issued certificate of compliance to 1,295 employers for diligent remittance of pension contributions to the appropriate PFAs in 2021. The compliance certificates also qualify the employers to bid for Federal Government’s contracts. PenCom noted that Zenith Bank Plc remitted N1.26 billion for 6785 employees while Union Bank Plc remitted N18.69 billion for 2200 employees. According to the pension sector regulator, Setraco Nigeria Limited, paid N500.22 million for 3333 employees; Jaiz Bank Plc, paid N461.89 million for 735 employees; Bua Foods Plc, paid N289.28 million for 757 employees; Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, paid N240.53 million for 130 employees and Trobell International Nigeria Limited, paid N56.95 million for 74 employees. Others are; Sowsco Well Services Nigeria Limited, N40.95 million for 52 employees; Premium Times Services Limited, N22.09 million for 57 employees; Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc, N15.24 million for 39 employees and Datum Construction Nigeria Limited, N9.23 million for 84 employees. The Commission had, in the past, made an appeal to government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to support the initiative of issuing certificate of compliance to deserving firms, adding that MDAs often times accepted spurious evidence of compliance from contractors and being reluctant in ensuring that companies bidding for works fulfilled their obligations relating to pensions as enunciated in the Public Procurement Act 2007.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...