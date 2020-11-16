Business

Pension: Kaduna verifies retirees for payment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

To commence payment of their retirement benefits, the Kaduna State Pension Bureau has commenced verification for two batches of retirees and deceased persons under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

 

The Executive Secretary of the Bureau Professor Salamatu Isah, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the exercise began last Tuesday and will cover batches 7 and 8 within two weeks.

 

She advised that retirees and representatives of deceased pensioners, who participating in the payment verification exercise, to ensure they come along with all the necessary documents.’ She said: ‘’Persons invited for the verification exercise must present a copy of death certificate, in case of deceased pensioners, and an affidavit of next of kins.”

 

‘’Other pensioners are required to present valid means of identification, including voter’s cards, National ID cards, their employment letters as well as Affirmation Letters of Retirement, death, resignation or withdrawal from service.’’

 

The pensioners are also expected to present their Personnel Sub-head Number (PSN), bank details containing bank name, account number, a BVN verification slip from the bank, and a recent statement of account, including their passport photograph and that of their next of kins, before payment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

ESVARBON tribunal prosecutes valuers for misconduct

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Disciplinary Tribunal of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) has begun the prosecution of some estate valuers in the country, who have been accused of professional misconduct.   The tribunal, which sat in Lagos on Monday, commenced hearing of several cases brought before it by the Nigerian Institution of Estate […]
Business

CBN: Manufacturing PMI slides further to 41.1 in June

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Nigerian economy as the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month. The report, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI for June dropped […]
Business

Cocoa price surges 17.57% to $2,455 per tonne

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Inflation   A bag of 50-kilogram of Garri (yellow) now sells for N15,000 from N12,000     Dayo Ayeyemi There is a rebound in cocoa prices, having surged 17.57 per cent in the last five weeks to $2,455/metric tonne. This is coming when cocoa crop is currently being hit by disease due to excess rainfall. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: