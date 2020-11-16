Pension: Kaduna verifies retirees for payment

To commence payment of their retirement benefits, the Kaduna State Pension Bureau has commenced verification for two batches of retirees and deceased persons under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The Executive Secretary of the Bureau Professor Salamatu Isah, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the exercise began last Tuesday and will cover batches 7 and 8 within two weeks.

She advised that retirees and representatives of deceased pensioners, who participating in the payment verification exercise, to ensure they come along with all the necessary documents.’ She said: ‘’Persons invited for the verification exercise must present a copy of death certificate, in case of deceased pensioners, and an affidavit of next of kins.”

‘’Other pensioners are required to present valid means of identification, including voter’s cards, National ID cards, their employment letters as well as Affirmation Letters of Retirement, death, resignation or withdrawal from service.’’

The pensioners are also expected to present their Personnel Sub-head Number (PSN), bank details containing bank name, account number, a BVN verification slip from the bank, and a recent statement of account, including their passport photograph and that of their next of kins, before payment.

