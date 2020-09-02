Pension, NAICOM sign MoU on implementation

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in an epoch-making ceremony held in Abuja yesterday signed off the Revised Regulation on Retiree Life Annuity, the Guidelines on Group Life Insurance Policy for Employees and CPS Retiree Pack. The event also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Pen- Com and NAICOM. The revised Regulations and Guidelines provide clarity on the Provisions of the PRA 2014 in areas relating to Retiree Life Annuity with focus on guiding stakeholders to make informed decision, ensuresafetyof Retiree Life Annuity funds and assets, address concerns of mis-selling and de-marketing by pension and insurance operators as well as bringing stability into the financial sector of the economy. Today’slandmarkeventisthe outcome of the collaborative efforts of PenCom and NAICOM.
