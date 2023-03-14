Pension: Nigeria’s investment in offshore market drops 56.25% to N18bn

Nigeria’s quest to grow pension contributions through investment in foreign money markets have suffered severe decline as the funds have dropped drastically by 56.25 per cent from N32 billion in September 2022 to N18 billion in December of the same year.

According to the breakdown posted on the website of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the total investment in the markets made by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the month of September 2022 stood at over N32 billion while that of October dropped to a little yo over N24 billion.

Maintaining the same decline, the investment in the portfolio dropped from N24 billion to N17 billion in November before rising slightly to N18 billion in December.

As part of measures to further secure the contributions, the PFAs had collaborated with PenCom to develop a framework that will enable pension funds to be invested in dollar-denominated assets within and outside Nigeria.

It was believed that this would help sustain the value of the pension assets and for the benefit of the contributors.

Although investment in the portfolios had maintained decline throughout the months indicated, the total assets have continued to maintain a steady rise since the scheme was inaugurated over 12 years ago.

Currently at N14.99 trillion with over nine million contributors, the funds have been spread across other instruments by the PFAs as closely supervised by the regulator.

According to the guidelines, all fund managers under the scheme are expected to conduct their investment activities in line with the requirements of the Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets (Investment Regulation) issued by the National Pension Commission.

The investment regulation is the reference document on all investment activities carried out by operators and sets out rules and standards for investing pension funds.

Specifically, the Investment Regulation provides the allowable markets, allowable instruments, quality requirements, rating requirements and general principles for investing pension fund assets by the fund managers.

Believing strongly in the regulator’s vision to secure the contributors’ assets, the Director-General, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, said recently that PenCom’s efforts at diversifying investments of pension funds and hedging against inflation had gradually begun to yield results.

A further breakdown of the investment shows that N9.64 trillion or 64.33 per cent of the assets was invested in the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Securities, N1.66 trillion invested in corporate debt securities, N1.98 trillion in money market securities and N82.8 billion in mutual funds among other portfolios.

According to the Commission’s ‘Report on pension industry portfolio for the period ended December 31, 2022, contributors in the scheme rose slightly by 333,002 from 9.529 million as at the end of 2021 to 9.862 million in the corresponding period.

Recall that in the 2022 third quarter report, Dahir-Umar said: “Despite the overwhelming head-winds in the global economic climate and the country’s challenging macroeconomic environment, the pension fund assets under management increased.

“This laudable performance, in the growth of the AuM, points to the fact that the pension industry will continue to deliver value and benefit to its stakeholders and the nation’s economy.”

During the period under review, the director-general said PenCom steadily pursued increased diversification of pension fund portfolios by ramping up efforts aimed at ensuring sustained investment of pension fund in alternative asset classes and structured infrastructure projects that meet the stringent requirements as enshrined in the regulation for the investment of pension fund assets.

According to her, efforts were on going to ensure that the annualised average rates of return of pension funds across Retirement Savings Account and legacy funds were above headline inflation rates.

She said: “Perhaps, the most significant achievement recorded in the third quarter of 2022 was the successful issuance of guidelines on accessing RSA

“Balance towards payment of equity contribution for residential mortgage. The guidelines give effect to Section 89(2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014, which allows eligible RSA holders to apply a percentage of the balances in their Retirement Savings Accounts for payment of equity contribution towards residential mortgage for employees of the public, private and the informal sectors.”

